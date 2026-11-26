The Detroit Tigers should make Hao-Yu Lee’s performance against sliders a priority in his preparation for 2027. His rookie season supplied enough offensive promise to justify a focused adjustment rather than a wholesale change.

Lee hit .264/.322/.424 with 10 home runs across 114 games in 2026. Those results gave Detroit a young infielder capable of contributing while still learning major league pitching.

His overall line, however, concealed a meaningful difference between the pitches he handled well and those that gave him trouble. That difference should shape the work ahead.

Lee’s Fastball Success Came With a Slider Weakness

Detroit Tigers infielder Hao-Yu Lee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In plate appearances ending on four-seam fastballs, Lee hit .309 with a .585 slugging percentage. Against sliders, those figures dropped to .196 and .321.

The contact numbers reinforced the contrast. Lee missed on 25.7% of his swings against four-seamers and 36.9% against sliders. The latter pitch accounted for 60 plate appearances, enough to identify a development question even if it cannot settle his long-term ability.

Sliders accounted for 16.1% of the pitches he saw, making this a recurring matchup throughout the season.

Detroit should be precise about that question. Lee hit .400 in 32 plate appearances ending on sweepers, which Statcast classifies separately from sliders. That smaller sample does not establish mastery, but it cautions against treating every breaking pitch as the same problem.

The useful task is determining which slider shapes and locations caused the misses. A swing at a ball outside the zone requires a different response from a miss against a hittable strike.

The season-level numbers do not answer that distinction by themselves. Detroit’s video and pitch-location review should come before any substantial mechanical change.

Spring Evaluation Should Go Beyond His Batting Average

Detroit Tigers infielder Hao-Yu Lee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lee’s preparation should include live sequences that mix fastballs and sliders. Isolated batting-practice contact cannot show whether he recognizes the difference soon enough to make a good decision.

The Tigers should track whether he lays off sliders outside the zone, makes contact with strikes and continues to punish fastballs. More contact would mean less if it came with the loss of his strongest offensive weapon.

That approach would also make spring results easier to interpret. A handful of singles against fastballs could lift his average without showing progress against the pitch that needs attention.

There is a reasonable counterargument: 60 plate appearances are a limited basis for changing a successful young hitter. That supports a measured adjustment, with repeated evidence required before Detroit draws conclusions.

His defensive development also remains important. Improving one offensive matchup would not resolve the full question of his everyday role.

Still, Lee has already shown he can do damage against a major part of a pitcher’s arsenal. A better response to sliders would make it harder for opponents to steer an at-bat toward his weaker matchup and give Detroit a clearer way to assess his next step.