Tigers June Offensive Surge Sets New Franchise Record at Plate

The Detroit Tigers have played baseball for 125 years. It’s hard to do something that hasn’t been done. But these Tigers have done it.

Don’t worry — it’s a good thing.

The Tigers are putting together their best offensive month of the season so far. In their first 12 games of June, they’re slashing .263/.335/.549 with an .884 OPS. It hasn’t quite translated into making up ground in the AL Central. But that takes time and if Detroit continues to hit like this, it has a chance to make up the ground.

Inside that surge is a franchise record, something no Tigers team has done in a 12-game stretch at any time in the 125-year history of the team. It has to do with home runs.

Detroit’s New Home Run Record

We've hit 30 homers in 12 games since the start of June.



That's the most home runs of any 12-game span in the 125-year history of Tigers baseball.#DNMW pic.twitter.com/8XOAukok9W — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) June 16, 2026

No team in Tigers history has hit more home runs in a 12-game span than these Tigers have since the start of June. Detroit has hit 30 of them, part of driving in 73 runs. For perspective, in May, Detroit hit 18 home runs and drove in 76 RBI.

So, yes, the Tigers have turned things around.

Detroit was in Tampa Bay to start the month, and it hit five home runs in the first game of the series on June 1. The Tigers followed that with three home runs on June 2 and two more on June 3 before an off day to travel back home to host the Seattle Mariners. For those keeping track, that’s 10 home runs in three games.

The Mariners were able to cool off the Tigers. In a three-game series from June 5-7, Detroit managed just three home runs and had their first homerless game of June, which was on June 6. When Seattle left town, the Tigers had 13 home runs.

Detroit got another day off and then the Minnesota Twins came down for a three-game series from June 9-11. The Tigers had their second homerless game in the middle of the series, but they mashed in the first and third games. In the opener, Detroit slammed four home runs. In the finale, the Tigers bludgeoned Twins pitching for six home runs in an 11-0 win. When that series was done, Detroit had 23 home runs. More importantly, it was 7-2 to start June.

The Tigers went to Cleveland on June 12 for a three-game series with the Guardians. Detroit only played two games of the series as Sunday’s game was postponed to September due to weather. Perhaps that was for the best. The Guardians only allowed the Tigers two home runs and Detroit left town with 25 long balls.

The final game in the 12-game stretch was in Houston on Monday against the Astros. The offense blew up again, slamming five home runs in a 9-3 win to push their total to 30 home runs in the first 12 games.

With that as context, it’s not hard to figure out why Detroit is off to an 8-4 start for the month as they try and get back in the playoff race.