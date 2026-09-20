Tigers Starting Lineup Revealed as Detroit Looks to Split Series vs. White Sox

The Detroit Tigers' best-case scenario for the rest of the 2026 season is to win out to finish with a .500 record, but they have a tall task to keep that scenario alive against the Chicago White Sox in the series finale.

After dropping the first and third games of the series, the Tigers had a magnificent 11-8 comeback victory in game two to force a series split. Detroit's youth movement is strong following the MLB Trade Deadline, but some of these young guys are holding their own in the big leagues.

One of the best young hitters right now for the franchise is center fielder Max Clark. Clark, who began the season in the minor leagues, has started to become more comfortable in the batter's box and is currently riding a 10-game hitting streak entering the series finale.

With Clark manning center field, the Tigers will send Troy Melton to the mound, who's looking to get back on the horse himself. In Melton's last few starts, he's looked very different compared to his dominance in the middle of the season. He enters the start with a 2.52 ERA and holds a 7.24 ERA in September alone.

Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup

Detroit Tigers center fielder Max Clark (15) celebrates in the dugout after scoring. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how Tigers manager A.J. Hinch will set his lineup for the final game of the road trip, set to travel back to Detroit for their final homestand of the season.

1. DH Kevin McGonigle

2. 2B Gleyber Torres

3. 3B Hao-Yu Lee

4. LF Riley Greene

5. C Eduardo Valencia

6. CF Max Clark

7. 1B Spencer Torkelson

8. RF Brett Callahan

9. SS John Peck

Just because the Tigers aren't in a probable playoff spot, these games still matter. When facing a division rival, regardless of the standings, these games set the foundation for a potential rivalry brewing between the new young players for both Detroit and Chicago.

Not to mention, a handful of players are still fighting for a roster spot for the 2027 season. Players like Spencer Torkelson and Colt Keith have been sharing time at first base. Or even young outfielders like Ben Malgeri and Brett Callahan. These games are important to individual performances, making them important to the team.

One player to keep an eye on in the series finale is Hao-Yu Lee, who has torched the White Sox pitching staff throughout the series so far. Lee went 4-for-5 in the Tigers' 11-8 victory and collected two more hits in the Saturday afternoon loss, raising his batting average to .266 and his OPS to .753.