Tigers' Unexpected Bullpen Answer May Already Be on Their Roster

The Detroit Tigers were not pleased with the results of their 2026 season, nor should they be. There is plenty of work to do, with several areas marked for improvement this offseason. Finding a way to improve their bullpen should be at the top of the priority list.

One of the major areas of concern during the 2026 campaign was the bullpen and the failure to protect leads. It was so dismal that Detroit recorded 32 blown saves. That tied a franchise record. Clearly, this contributed to the final result of not being in the postseason.

The initial response would be a complete rebuild of the bullpen to add experienced relievers in free agency or through trades during the offseason. However, some attention should be paid to a pitcher who is already within the organization and deserves a bigger opportunity.

Ty Madden.

The 26-year-old right-hander put together an encouraging campaign during the 2026 season. He transitioned from a starting pitcher to a relief role, and that fact could give Detroit a valid option as it works toward building next year’s pitching staff.

Madden isn’t the complete answer to all the problems the bullpen has, but his performance surely proves he deserves a bigger opportunity and shouldn’t be overlooked going into 2027.

Madden Delivers Encouraging 2026 Season

Detroit Tigers pitcher Ty Madden Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Madden has spent his entire MLB career with the Detroit Tigers. He was drafted as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft after he put up impressive numbers during his collegiate career in Texas.

The majority of Madden’s time in the minors was spent as a starting pitching prospect. It was assumed he was working toward being a part of Detroit’s starting rotation.

That role changed in 2026. He appeared in 20 MLB games, making just one start. He worked primarily out of the bullpen, and he was effective.

He finished with a 3.26 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 46 strikeouts across 47 innings. He only walked 14 batters and held opposing hitters to a .194 batting average.

With a team searching for consistent pitching options, Madden’s performances deserve attention.

September 27 was his final appearance when he pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He threw three perfect innings in relief, striking out three hitters and not allowing a single baserunner.

It was a bit of an exclamation point to his season, where he proved he could contribute in a role that wasn’t his original expectation.

Madden Could Change How Tigers Approach 2027

Detroit Tigers pitcher Ty Madden Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit can’t afford to accept the status quo. They also can’t afford to rely on pitchers who haven’t established themselves yet.

The Tigers need proven relief help, that’s a given. Madden isn’t going to immediately eliminate that need, but he could be valuable overall.

Detroit could choose to use him to bridge the gap between the starting pitchers and the late-inning relievers. He has demonstrated value as a potential multi-inning reliever. So I wouldn’t go so far as to say he’s ready to be a closer.

Given the youth of the potential starting rotation, having someone in the bullpen that has repeatedly proven he can handle multiple innings is important.

Before anyone gets set in stone about Madden though, there are still questions to be answered.

His 2026 performance was a small sample size. He hasn’t established himself in high-leverage situations, and one of his biggest problems occurs against right-handed hitters. In those few appearances, he recorded a 4.98 ERA against righties.

More explanation is needed here, though, to understand that number. If you look at his opponent batting average, he looks better against righties (.185) than lefties (.196). The trouble came when he allowed four of his total five home runs given up to righties.

Even though there is a valid explanation and his control remains nearly the same against both lefties and righties, it still shows room for improvement.

Madden can build on his 2026 production. He doesn’t have to be a closer to make a difference. If he can work towards being a dependable multi-inning reliever, he can change the outlook for 2027.

The Tigers can concentrate their offseason spending on acquiring one or two established late-inning arms rather than searching for help through the entire bullpen.

Madden has already started to prove he belongs; the Tigers need to give him the opportunity.