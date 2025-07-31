List of Twins arrivals and departures during trade deadline fire sale
The Twins were in all-out fire sale mode Thursday ahead of MLB's trade deadline. In a flurry of moves, Minnesota's front office completed eight trades, moving 18 total players (10 in, 8 out).
Here is an updated list of all the arrivals and departures on a busy Thursday...
Departures
Harrison Bader - Phillies
Bader, 31, was the first of departures Thursday, being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for Hendry Mendez and Geremy Villoria. He joins closer Jhoan Duran, who was traded to the Phillies late Wednesday. Bader slashed .258/.339/.439 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI in 307 plate appearances for the Twins this season.
Brock Stewart - Dodgers
Stewart, 33, was traded to the Dodgers in a straight swap for outfielder James Outman. The hard-throwing righty returns to Los Angeles, where he began his career, after spending the last three seasons in Minnesota.
Carlos Correa - Astros
In easily the biggest trade of the day, shortstop Carlos Correa was traded back to Houston, rejoining the organization he played for the first seven seasons of his career. In exchange, the Twins get career minor leaguer Matt Mikulski and are still on the hook for $33 million of the approximately $104 million left on Correa's contract. The 30-year-old shortstop was hitting for a .267 average and had clubbed 7 homers in 93 games for Minnesota before he was dealt.
Danny Coulombe - Rangers
Coulombe was the fourth Twin traded on Thursday, and the sixth this week. The 35-yearold was sent to Texas in exchange for lefty Garrett Horn. He joins the Rangers after registering 31 strike outs in 31.0 innings, sporting a 1.16 ERA in his lone season for the Twins.
Willi Castro - Cubs
The versatile, former All-Star was shipped off to the Cubs in the Twins' fifth trade of the day. Minnesota received a pair of Double-A pitchers in Ryan Gallagher and Sam Armstrong in the trade. Castro was set to become a free agent this winter. He was slashing .254/.344/.425 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI this season.
Griffin Jax - Rays
Jax, 24, lead off a trio of departures as the 5 p.m. deadline hit. in return, Minnesota receive righty Taj Bradley. The righty reliever was shipped off to Tampa after registering 72 strikeouts in 46 innings this season for Minnesota. Jax is under team control via arbitration through the 2027 season.
Louis Varland | Ty France - Blue Jays
Varland, 27, was part of a package with Ty France that was sent to Toronto at the deadline. In exchange Minnesota will receive LHP Kendrys Rojas and OF Alan Roden. The St. Paul native had spent all four seasons of his major league career playing for his hometown squad. He was 3-3 with a 2.02 ERA this season. France, 31, hit for a .251 average and drove in 44 RBI in his lone season in Minnesota after joining the organization in the winter.
Arrivals
Hendry Mendez, OF | Geremy Villoria, RHP
Mendez, 21, was considered Philadelphia's No. 12 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. Villoria did not appear among the Phillies' top-30 prospects, but is still just 16-years-old and plays in the Dominican Summer League.
James Outman, OF
Outman has spent the past couple months on the Dodgers benching, slashing .103/.205.282 in just 44 plate appearances. The 28-year-old outfielder has a career .224 average in parts of four major league seasons.
Matt Mikulski, LHP
In what appears to be a pure salary dump, Minnesota "gets" career minor league lefty Matt Mikulski as part of the Carlos Correa trade. Mikulski, 26, has a never been farther than High-A ball and has a career 6.46 ERA.
Garrett Horn, LHP
Horn, 22, was selected by Texas in the sixth-round of the 2024 MLB Draft. He has a 2.92 ERA in nine starts between rookie ball and Low-A this season.
Ryan Gallagher, RHP | Sam Armstrong, RHP
Gallagher, 22, was the No. 8 prospect in the Cubs farm system, Armstrong, 24, was not listed among Chicago's top-30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. Both Gallagher (3.86 ERA) and Armstrong (4.62 ERA) most recently played for Chicago's Double-A affiliate.
Taj Bradley, RHP
Bradley, 24, won't be eligible for free agency until 2030. He is 6-6 on the season with a 4.61 ERA and has struck out 95 batters in 111 1/3 innings.
Kendrys Rojas, LHP | Alan Roden, OF
Rojas was listed as the No. 5 prospect in the Toronto system. The 22-year-old righty has risen from rookie ball to Triple-A ball this season, sporting a 3.46 ERA across four levels. Roden, 25, has a .204 batting average in 113 plate appearances for Toronto this season.