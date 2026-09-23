2026 Twins Etched into American League History After Tuesday Night’s Victory

It has been a trying year for most of the teams in the American League, which is why when the trade deadline came around, there was a multitude of ballclubs that were in the running for the final AL Wild Card spot, including the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins were teetering on the idea of being buyers or sellers at the deadline, and in the end decided to bet big, so they decided to address their biggest need on the roster, which was their pitching staff.

However, the decline of Ryan Jeffers as well as the loss of Byron Buxton ultimately was something that Minnesota couldn't overcome. Regardless of how the offense has done, the bullpen has been impressive, which is why they are now inked into AL history.

Jeff Hoffman is the 15th different pitcher to record a save for the Twins this season, the most in American League history.



No other team in Twins history had more than nine pitchers record a save.



MLB's all-time record for pitchers with a save is 17 by the 2025 Diamondbacks. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) September 23, 2026

Twins beat writer Aaron Gleeman shared that when Jeff Hoffman recorded his first save since joining the team at the deadline, it marked the 15th pitcher on the team to do so, the most in the league's history.

With a few games left to play, Minnesota could tie the 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks for the most ever used in the majors, as they used 17 last season. Whether or not they do it, it sure is impressive.

The 15 Twins Relievers Who Have All Logged a Save

Twins relief pitcher Yoendrys Gomez (94) throws to the Braves. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yoendrys Gomez leads the pack for the Twins, but he is another one who didn't come over to Minnesota until the deadline, as the Tampa Bay Rays dealt him having no trouble giving up a pitcher with a 6.23 ERA with them this year.

However, since joining the Twins, he has been much, much better. With the Rays, he logged one save; then, in the last 6+ weeks, he has recorded 21 saves in 23 opportunities while posting a 3.83 ERA, complemented by seven holds.

Yoendrys Gomez-21 Andrew Morris-4 Travis Adams-3 Anthony Banda-2 Luis Garcia-2 Taylor Rogers-2 Justin Topa-2 Jack Anderson-1 Kody Funderburk-1 Jeff Hoffman-1 Cody Laweryson-1 AJ Minter-1 Bailey Ober-1 Eric Orze-1 Cole Sands- 1

It is somewhat unfathomable that the Twins have been in the playoff race as long as they have without a true closer. It has been a revolving door in the bullpen all season, clearly.

It is likely that Jeff Hoffman could step back into a closer role even though he was replaced by Louis Varland with the Toronto Blue Jays. But Hoffman's stuff is nasty, and this could be the path forward for Minnesota to solidify the position.