Biggest Thing Separating Twins From MLB’s Remaining Contenders

The Minnesota Twins should watch the remaining postseason with one question in mind: How many pitchers could Derek Shelton trust with a close game after his starter leaves? Dependable pitching beyond the rotation is the clearest gap between Minnesota and the teams still chasing a championship.

Chicago provided a useful example in Monday’s 4-3 AL Division Series win over Cleveland. Sean Burke allowed one hit in 5.1 innings of relief, and Grant Taylor recorded the final four outs. The White Sox had enough effective options to absorb an early deficit and preserve their comeback.

Minnesota needs that same ability to keep a game manageable when the original pitching plan changes. A strong start loses much of its value if the next two innings become a scramble.

October Is Exposing Minnesota’s Relief Gap

Twins catcher Victor Caratini celebrates with relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins finished 26th in bullpen ERA at 4.74. All eight Division Series teams finished below 4.00. That does not guarantee postseason success, but it shows how far Minnesota’s relief performance lagged behind this October’s field.

The traffic on the bases was just as revealing. Twins relievers posted a 1.49 WHIP and averaged 4.52 walks per nine innings. Those free baserunners gave opposing lineups repeated chances to turn one hit into a damaging inning. They also made it harder for Shelton to leave a pitcher in long enough to protect the rest of the bullpen.

There were improvements worth keeping. Jeff Hoffman delivered a 2.50 ERA in 18 innings with Minnesota. Andrew Morris gained experience in his first Major League season, although his 4.40 ERA showed that his development remained unfinished. Yoendrys Gómez supplied another option, but the group still needed more support.

Tuesday’s Padres victory offered a different illustration. With Mason Miller on the paternity list, Michael King secured a six-out save in a 4-3 elimination-game win over Milwaukee. Minnesota should take the roster lesson seriously: A contender needs a credible alternative when its preferred finisher is unavailable.

The Twins Must Build That Depth Before Opening Day

Minnesota Twins pitcher Andrew Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota should make at least two established relief additions a winter priority. One should strengthen the left-handed side, while another should give Shelton a dependable choice against either side of the plate. The club also needs someone capable of covering multiple innings while keeping the game within reach.

The openings are real. A.J. Minter and Taylor Rogers are headed for free agency, while Anthony Banda is expected back around the All-Star break. Retaining the useful pieces already on the roster would still leave work to do.

The Twins should emphasize strike throwing alongside swing-and-miss ability when evaluating additions. Their walk problem makes another hard thrower with unreliable command a poor answer. A pitcher who consistently reaches favorable counts can give Shelton more freedom to handle difficult matchups and preserve his best arms.

That investment also supports Minnesota’s young starters. A dependable bullpen allows the club to manage their workloads without asking them to pitch through every difficult inning. The available payroll should reflect the cost of building that support.

October’s lesson for the Twins is practical. They need enough trustworthy pitchers to survive an early exit, an unavailable reliever, or a one-run deficit. Closing that gap before April would give Minnesota a better chance to spend next October playing.