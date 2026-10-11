Twins Could Find an Affordable Rotation Option in Tyler Mahle

Atlanta Braves right-hander Tyler Mahle just finished the 2026 season with 2.1 fWAR, his best mark since accumulating 2.2 for two teams during the 2022 campaign.

Mahle, 31, has 10 seasons of major league experience, with a 46-56 record, a 4.05 ERA and 14.0 fWAR in 168 starts for five different teams. But what makes Mahle an interesting bet is that he could be an affordable acquisition on the free-agent market, especially for teams like the Minnesota Twins, where he has played before.

Mahle arrived in Minnesota in a trade in which the Cincinnati Reds received Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Steve Hajjar. He made nine starts for the Twins between 2022 and 2023, going 2-3 with a 3.64 ERA, a 117 ERA+ and a 4.72 FIP. Then, in the winter of 2023, he became a free agent, and the Rangers signed him to a two-year, $22 million deal. Mahle began 2026 with the San Francisco Giants after signing a one-year, $10 million deal on January 5, but on August 2, hours before the trade deadline ended, the Giants traded him to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for right-hander Anthony Molina.

How well would Mahle fit into the Twins’ rotation?

Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Mahle (51). Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

To begin with, let’s remember that the Twins could have Pablo Lopez back, who will remain the leader of this rotation alongside Joe Ryan and Taj Bradley, who just had a breakout season by joining the select group of pitchers in the franchise’s history with a season of 200 or more strikeouts.

If everyone stays healthy, that would be a rotation with three respectable starters, so Mahle, Bailey Ober and Dean Kremer could compete for the final two spots. And yes, it also makes sense for the Twins to use a sixth starter from time to time or offer Kremer a multi-inning relief role to support Ober, who remains one of the most contact-vulnerable pitchers among all those names.

Projected Starting Rotation for 2027 if the Twins Acquire Tyler Mahle | FanGraphs.

Now, let’s look at some interesting comparisons to analyze the value Mahle could add to the rotation. As you can see in the graph, there is one important caveat when comparing his numbers with those of the other pitchers: his workload has been lower because of the physical issues he has faced in recent years, including his recovery from Tommy John surgery and subsequent right shoulder discomfort.

Even so, his recent performance, considering the last two seasons, makes him the pitcher with the lowest home run rate allowed per nine innings and the highest ground-ball rate. Therefore, if we use his fWAR production over that period as a reference, during which he made 43 of his 46 starts between 2025 and 2026, Mahle would rank third in the rotation with 2.1, behind only Ryan (2.9) and Lopez (2.5), the latter of whom also went through a similar situation in 2025. Of course, I don’t think the third spot in the rotation is up for debate against Bradley, but Mahle has enough impact to add value in any of the following spots.

After recovering from an inconsistent first half, in which he posted a 5.31 ERA and allowed a .795 OPS over 78 innings with the Giants, Mahle bounced back to finish the season with a 2.54 ERA over 71 innings, lowering his OPS allowed to .605. With the Braves, he closed the regular season with a 4-1 record and a 1.99 ERA, allowing more than one earned run in just two of his last nine starts.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle (54). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That dominance down the stretch with a contender like Atlanta cleared up many doubts surrounding Mahle. Then, his 6 1/3-inning start with one earned run allowed against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS once again confirmed the strong finish he had to the year.

The Braves could not produce offensively, and the Dodgers ended up winning 4-1 to eliminate them from the playoffs. Despite his strong performance against the reigning two-time champions and, without a doubt, the team to beat this postseason, Mahle took the loss. However, it was a lost battle with an undeniable taste of victory heading into free agency.