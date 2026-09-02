Twins Reveal Lineup as Dean Kremer Takes Mound With Sweep on the Line

The Minnesota Twins will go for the sweep Wednesday night against their division rival, the Detroit Tigers, at home. The series so far has featured two blowout wins, which have put the Twins' bullpen in a really strong position to go for the sweep and gain ground in the wild-card hunt.

For the Twins, it will be RHP Dean Kremer. This season, Kremer holds a 2-5 record with a 5.60 ERA. Kremer had a real stinker in his last start against the White Sox and is in need of a bounce-back. The bad news for the Twins is that in his career, Kremer is 0-4 with a 9.14 ERA over 21 2/3 innings of work.

For the Tigers, it will be RHP Drew Anderson. This season, Anderson holds a 4-5 record with a 3.87 ERA. Anderson has had some success against the Twins in his career, posting a 2.45 ERA in just 3 2/3 innings.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT at Target Field.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall — RF Brooks Lee — 3B Kody Clemens — 2B Ryan Jeffers — C Josh Bell — DH Trevor Larnach — LF Royce Lewis — 1B Kaelen Culpepper — SS Walker Jenkins — CF

Lineup Notes

It will be the same lineup for the fourth straight time for the Twins, with Culpepper and Jenkins at the bottom of the lineup once again, with Jeffers catching and Victor Caratini on the bench.

Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins third baseman Brooks Lee. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota Twins third baseman Brooks Lee. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gleyber Torres vs. Dean Kremer

Few players in baseball have faced Kremer more than Gleyber Torres, and Torres has been extremely successful. In his career, Torres is batting .313 with one home run, two walks, and six RBIs. If Kremer wants to bounce back from his last outing, he'll need to get Torres, who will be batting in the top of the lineup, out all night.

Brooks Lee vs. Drew Anderson

Brooks Lee has been so good as of late. The power numbers have been there, the hits are falling, and he's had career success against Anderson with a hit in two at-bats. Lee has been featured at the top of their lineup in this series and has been one of the catalysts the lineup has needed.

Josh Bell vs. Drew Anderson

Josh Bell has been getting on base at a .364 clip over his past 30 games. The one thing missing is the power. He has not been slugging, having just one home run in his past 15 games. It was hidden by the offensive outbursts in the first two games, but Bell needs to start slugging going forward, as the Tigers' pitching will be leaving town and the Twins will see better pitching this weekend and need production.