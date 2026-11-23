The Minnesota Twins need an everyday first baseman after trading Royce Lewis. Ty France offers the stronger recent performance, but Alec Bohm should move ahead of him if France maintains his reported three-year contract goal and Bohm can be signed near his projected one-year price.

France ranked No. 2 on Twins On SI’s recent free-agent priorities list. New reporting about his contract goal changes the spending analysis, particularly with Minnesota still needing left-handed relief after bringing back Sonny Gray and Ryan Jeffers.

France Has the Stronger First-Base Resume

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

France hit .295/.363/.502 with 21 home runs for the San Diego Padres in 2026. Bohm hit .249/.315/.383 with 15 homers for the Philadelphia Phillies, although his production improved after moving to first base in August.

Both bat right-handed, which would give Minnesota another right-handed option alongside the left-handed-hitting Kody Clemens. Either could take over first base and leave Clemens at second, with Brooks Lee at third and Kaelen Culpepper at shortstop.

France has the clearer defensive advantage. He won a Gold Glove in 2025 and led first basemen in Defensive Runs Saved in 2026, strengthening the case for his fit in Minnesota.

Bohm offers a smaller body of work at first, but there is evidence his bat could improve. MLB.com reported that he posted an .821 OPS after the Phillies moved him across the diamond August. 4. That stretch helps his case, though Minnesota would be betting on more than his full-season results.

Their expected slugging percentages were also closer than their actual marks. Statcast put France at .421 and Bohm at .412, giving the Twins a reason to examine the size of the premium for France’s breakout.

Bohm Is the Better Value if the Contract Gap Holds

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that France was seeking three years, using annual salaries between Jake Bauers’ $14.5 million and Jorge Polanco’s $20 million as benchmarks. Padres On SI detailed that report.

Ben Clemens projected one year and $13 million for Bohm in FanGraphs’ Nov. 2 rankings. His estimate for France was also one year and $13 million, illustrating how far France’s reported goal has moved beyond that early projection.

A hypothetical three-year, $45 million France contract would average $15 million annually. Compared with Bohm at the projected one-year, $13 million deal, France’s annual average would be $2 million higher, with $32 million more in total guarantees.

The shorter commitment would give Minnesota another offseason to evaluate its infield while pursuing bullpen help now. Bohm would need to hold the first-base job on his performance, with Clemens able to move there if the Twins later added a second baseman.

Both players fit best with a regular defensive assignment. Keeping DH available for Buxton, Jeffers and the young outfielders remains part of the benefit of moving on from Lewis.

My choice is Bohm near one year and $13 million while France pursues three years. I would reverse that recommendation if France accepted two years and $32 million or less, and Minnesota could still fund its bullpen additions. At that price, France’s stronger recent offense and proven first-base defense would justify the additional commitment.