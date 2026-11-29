The organization promised it, and so far, it has met expectations by working aggressively on most of the priorities with which the Minnesota Twins entered this winter. The major investments began 12 days ago, on Nov. 17, when catcher Ryan Jeffers accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer (QO) for the 2027 season.

One day later, the team agreed to a two-year, $55 million contract with Sonny Gray that strengthened a rotation with very good projections by having the return of Pablo Lopez, who missed the entire 2026 season after suffering a significant tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow during spring training and undergoing repair surgery with an internal brace.

Joe Ryan, Taj Bradley, who recorded 205 strikeouts in 178 ⅓ innings and became the tenth Twins pitcher since 1961 with at least 200 strikeouts in a season, and Dean Kremer, who arrived from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline and improved his performance by posting a 3.64 ERA in eight starts with Minnesota, completed the main rotation options.

The possibility of Gray and Lopez leading the rotation will also result in young pitchers such as Connor Prielipp and Zebby Matthews moving to strengthen the bullpen, although it is likely that the Twins will find room for one of them to make some starts.

Subsequently, on November 20, the Twins’ plan continued by acquiring pitcher Bobby Miller and 19-year-old Venezuelan catcher Francisco Espinoza in the trade that sent Royce Lewis to the Dodgers, two moves focused on strengthening the bullpen and catching, another area that would have been problematic if Jeffers had not decided to accept the qualifying offer.

On November 28, Kevin Ginkel agreed to a two-year, $18 million contract, another arm that represents an improvement for the bullpen, and, one day later, Minnesota added utility player Edmundo Sosa with another two-season agreement, this time worth $17.5 million.

France or Lowe? Who Could Be the Twins’ Next Big Investment?

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5). Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota’s total investment so far has been $113.65 million in contractual commitments, a figure that reflects the change in direction of an organization that had a considerable reduction in its spending after reaching a record payroll of $167 million in 2023 and dropping to $109 million in 2026. Now, Minnesota’s investments are beginning to support the commitment that Tom Pohlad had expressed to increase spending on the roster and build a team with real aspirations of competing for a playoff spot.

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That said, there is still one key piece missing that the Twins have pursued throughout the winter: strengthening the right side of the infield, where second baseman Brandon Lowe and first baseman Ty France have become the two main options currently available on the market. Although Minnesota has not revealed which of the two players is the number one priority, the left-handed power that Lowe could add, after finishing 2026 with a personal record of 35 home runs and significant improvements at second base (going from -10 to +12 in Fielding Run Value) with the Pittsburgh Pirates, undoubtedly tips the balance in his favor.

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (25). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

France, for his part, also had a great offensive year, in which he established personal records with 21 home runs and an .865 OPS and, after winning the award in his 2025 season shared between the Twins and the Blue Jays, was once again a Gold Glove finalist at first base this year. However, Lowe has been much more consistent throughout his career and would fill a greater defensive void, especially if Kody Clemens’ problems, which were more concerning at second base, are taken into account.