Yankees Big Issue Heading Into Playoff Stretch
It's been one week since the MLB trade deadline passed, so it's worth taking a moment to consider what the stretch run is looking like for the New York Yankees.
Will general manager Brian Cashman regret trading for three relievers (one of whom has already been demoted to the minors) but not addressing the starting rotation?
Will the combination of Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario be enough to stabilize the lineup?
How concerned should the Yankees be about right fielder Aaron Judge's sore elbow and what that means for Giancarlo Stanton's playing time?
MLB.com addressed one big question for each club and for the Yankees, it struck a familiar theme: Can they get their defense under control?
"No team has given up more unearned runs since July 1, and of the MLB-worst 23 total errors the Yankees have committed, almost half belong to Jazz Chisholm Jr. (6) and Anthony Volpe (5)," MLB.com's Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru wrote Thursday. "That hasn't exactly helped Max Fried, whose ERA over that period is pushing 6.00, and making Camilo Doval a key Deadline acquisition only made the staff more reliant on groundouts."
The biggest culprit remains Volpe, who leads all shortstops with 16 errors this season. He made just 16 errors for the entire 2024 season. He won a Gold Glove Award as a rookie in 2023 while committing 17 errors, which was second-worst among American League shortstops.
If the fielding can improve, the Yankees pitching staff should see better results. It has an opponents batting average of .230, which is tied for third-best in the majors.
The Yankees' .985 fielding percentage is pretty close to the league average (.986), according to Baseball Reference. New York's defensive efficiency is .708, which is fourth in the American League. So part of the problem is just the timing when it comes to fielding mishaps.
But make no mistake about it. If the Yankees don't start taking better care of the ball, they may end up watching the postseason from the living room couch.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!