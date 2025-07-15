Aaron Judge Honors Yankees at All-Star Red Carpet
New York Yankees slugger and captain Aaron Judge has shown up to the 2025 All-Star game in style. Judge and his wife, Samantha, walked the red carpet ahead of tonight's game, with Judge wearing an outfit to honor the team he's spent his entire MLB career with.
In a clip posted by Yankees Videos on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Judge wears a white and grey pinstripe suit with black shoes, a nod to the Yankees home uniforms. The team has even earned the nickname "The Pinstripes" because of how iconic the uniform, which dates back to 1912 and has been worn every year since 1915, is.
Judge has been having a fun time at the All-Star festivities. He appeared on the Pat McAfee Show ahead of the former Pro-Bowlers broadcast of the Home Run Derby, announcing a new cleat collaboration with Nike. The three-time MVP was on the field for the Derby to support his teammate, first baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., as he participated.
This is the captain's seventh trip to the All-Star game out of nine possible opportunities (the MLB did not host the events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). He's playing tonight alongside other American League stars like Detroit Tigers second baseman and former Yankee Gleyber Torres, who is up first in the batting lineup, and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who won last night's Home Run Derby and leads the league in homers with 38 so far.
Judge is having a record-setting season, putting up some of the best numbers of an already storied career so far. At the All-Star break, he's leading the MLB in batting average (.355), on base percentage (.462) and slugging percentage (.733), just to name a few stats. Judge and the rest of the AL take on the National League tonight at 8 p.m. from Truist Park in Atlanta.
