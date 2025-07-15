Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Reacts to Rough Home Run Derby Performance
Despite a truly rough showing at the 2025 Home Run Derby, New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm had a blast kicking off All-Star Week with friends and family.
"It was fun!" Chisholm told reporters with a smile on his face. "I had a lot of fun, I enjoyed every second of it, you can't ask for a better feeling. I'm still an All-Star, I still hit in the Home Run Derby, who could ask for a better experience than that?"
Chisholm hit just three home runs in the game and was the first participant to be eliminated, but laughed it off with Yankees teammate Aaron Judge and manager Aaron Boone, saying, "Guess I didn't mess up my swing."
Chisholm's stepfather Geron Sands pitched to him in the Derby, which he described as a surreal full-circle moment.
"I smiled to myself and I was like, 'Dang. We're actually doing this right now. We're actually hitting in the Home Run Derby and he's actually throwing to me," Chisholm said.
Ahead of Monday's Derby, Chisholm shared his custom Demon Slayer cleats and bat, the latest demon-stration of the second baseman's affection for anime.
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz hit one of the longest home runs in post-2016 HRD history, now tied for fourth place with Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani with a 513 foot hit. Cruz alone was responsible for the five longest homers of the night.
Still, all that wasn't enough to beat out current MLB home run leader and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who won the Derby this year with 17 home runs in the first round, 19 in the second, and 18 to finish it up.
Raleigh's win was punctuated by an apparently clairvoyant 20-second home video of him as a kid, in which he says, "I’m the Home Run Derby champ!"
Chisholm and Yankees teammates Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodón will play in Tuesday's All-Star Game, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.
