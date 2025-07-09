DJ LeMehieu Did Not Take Yankees Benching Well
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone benched DJ LeMahieu ahead of their first game with the Seattle Mariners, to make way for Jazz Chisholm's return to second base. LeMahieu reportedly did not take the news very well.
In an interview on Tuesday ahead of the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked how LeMahieu felt about moving into his new, diminished role.
"Not great necessarily, but that's kind of the situation we're in right now," Boone said.
Oswald Peraza was placed at third base in a corresponding move. Chisholm has stated that he feels he is best at second base, telling The Athletic about his hesitation on July 1.
“Everybody knows I’m a second baseman,” Chisholm said. “Of course, I want to play second base, but whatever it takes to help the team win. If that’s what the team chooses, that’s what I gotta do. I don’t write the lineups. You feel me?"
“I’m playing every day, so it’s hard to be upset. Yes, I know I’m a second baseman. Yes, I know I’m better at second base, but at the end of the day, I still have to play third. I just have to deal with it.”
Chisholm had been playing at second base before sustaining an oblique injury that landed him on the injured list until his return on June 3. LeMahieu was fresh off an injury of his own when he started playing at second base in May. This season, LeMahieu is slashing .266/.338/.674 with two home runs, and has struggled on defense.
Chisholm started at third base for 28 games in a row following his return from injury, and fans have been clamoring for him at second base. This was one of many proposed solutions to the Yankees recent stretch of losses, which cost them the top spot in the American League East over the weekend.
The Yankees went on to win the first game of this new series 10-3, in an impressive showing from an offense that had come into question in recent weeks.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!