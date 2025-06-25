Yankees' Aaron Judge Beating Shohei Ohtani in All-Star Race
New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge is almost certainly going back to the All-Star game this year. While he'll have star-studded company, like Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani, Judge is leading the pack when it comes to fan voting.
According to a post by the league on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Judge has the most votes of any player, with 2,699,483 as of Monday. Ohtani is not terribly far behind, with 2,521,718. While both players are shoo-ins for their respective line ups, it's curious to see which ones receive the most fan votes.
As far as other AL outfielders go, the next closest player, Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene, has just over half as many votes as Judge. According to USA Today insider Bob Nightengale, Greene has 1,370,098 votes as of June 23. Because the top six players move on to the next phase of voting, Greene will likely share the field with Jude as they take on the NL.
Judge is having yet another MVP-worthy season this year. He's hitting a .364 batting average, .464 on-base percentage and .724 slugging percentage, leading the league in all three stats, plus OPS, where he has a whopping 1.188.
While Ohtani's numbers aren't quite the same, he leads the league in runs (77) and offers what few players can: phenomenal hitting and pitching power. In the race for league home run leader, Judge (28) currently has a leg up on Ohtani (27), though both trail Seattle Mariners catcher and fellow presumptive All-Star Cal Raleigh (32).
Despite some recent offensive struggles for the Yankees, Judge is playing at an elite level even to years into his major-league career. Few other players are at the level of where fans and insiders alike assume he'll be picked both for the All-Star roster overall and as starter.
The 2025 All-Star Week takes place from July 12 to July 15 in Atlanta, GA, with the All-Star Game taking place on July 12. Fans have until 12 p.m. ET today, Thursday, June 26, to vote for their favorite players to advance through phase one.
