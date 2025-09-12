Aaron Judge Ties Yankees Legend With Historic Home Run
There was something symbolic about Aaron Judge's home runs on the 24th anniversary of September 11th. Standing at the plate was Team USA's captain for the World Baseball Classic and the New York Yankees. Having just met the President of the United States before the game, Judge hit his second two-home run game on that solemn day of remembrance for the second time in five years.
With that second blast and Judge's 361st of his career, the captain also put himself in the same breath as Joe DiMaggio. He is now tied for fourth on the Yanees all-time home run list with the man whose name was immortalized in song by Simon and Garfunkel in one of the classic pieces of American music, "Mrs. Robinson."
It's a lot to take in for just one person, but there may be no better individual for the job than Judge, who carries the weight of a storied franchise — and, in this era, its postseason struggles. Judge, of course, was coy when asked about tying DiMaggio.
"Just two legends, greats of the game, great all-time Yankees. It's pretty cool being on a list with them, but I think it's even cooler getting a win."
Manager Aaron Boone, never shy to talk about his star player's accolades, spoke a little more in depth about Judge's achievement.
"Joe DiMaggio, in a lot of ways, transcended baseball. To be next to him on the list, he's going to be waving as he goes by. It's been a privilege having a front-row seat to that."
Judge now has 361 home runs. It took DiMaggio 13 seasons to hit that mark. Judge did it in the middle of his tenth, and if health swings his way, he'll have a few more to add to the list. The next stop on the home run tour would be Lou Gehrig. His 493 home runs are further away from the current milestone than Yogi Berra's and DiMaggio's, so Judge will have to wait a bit more to reach that point than he did in recent days.
With personal milestones now behind Judge, he and the Yankees will head to Fenway Park with a pivotal series against the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees are 2-8 against Boston this year. Their only wins are more than two months apart. If the Yankees are going to make any noise in the American League East, or clinch home-field advantage in a potential series with Boston in the postseason — something they have not had since 2004 — taking that series is paramount. Unfortunately, wins have been a rare commodity for the Yankees when facing their rival.
