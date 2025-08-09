Former Manager of Year Named Potential Yankees' Aaron Boone Replacement
The New York Yankees are in the midst of trouble. The team has been very up and down throughout the summer, with most of their stretches being more down than up. And now, everyone is talking about the possibility that Aaron Boone is replaced before or after the season.
Many have floated out potential options as the Yankees next manager, but one name seems to stick out more than others. FanSided's Christopher Kline named three potential replacements for Boone, with former Miami Marlins leader and Manager of the Year, Skip Schumaker, being a candidate.
"Schumaker, a 10-year MLB veteran and World Series champ, not to mention a former Manager of the Year, has all the necessary credentials. He's only 45, so there's a longevity factor the Yankees ought to appreciate. There's a world in which Schumaker comes in, connects with all the right personalities, and winds up managing the Yankees for another 30 years," Kline wrote.
The Yankees could make a splash if they brought in Schumaker as their next manager. Despite finishing on a bad note in Miami, the 45-year-old has proven he can make a lot with a little. So, if he was in New York, you'd have to imagine he can make even more happen with a lot.
"His success in Miami made Schumaker the most sought-after managerial candidate of those currently in between jobs. He's not the sexiest name, perhaps, but if Schumaker can lift the Marlins out of purgatoy, he can probably help cement the necessary vibe shift in New York after this miserable season," Kline added.
Who knows when or if the Yankees are going to move on from Boone. The team is on the verge of losing their playoff spot after holding a seven-game lead in the American League East this season. Nothing seems to be working, and Boone continues to take heat for defending (or ignoring) every mistake the team makes.
If the front office does feel it's time for a change, they won't be afraid to make one. And Schumaker may be young and flashy enough to make them feel he's got the spark they need.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!