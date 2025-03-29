Blockbuster Yankees Trade Proposal Would Land Elite Ace From Miami Marlins
The New York Yankees were handed a tough blow before the season with the loss of Gerrit Cole, which created the potential need to bring in another pitcher.
Now that the season has begun and the free agency pool has been combed through, making a trade is their only option to bring in another ace to compete this year.
The Yankees have a five-man rotation right now, and while it could carry them through the regular season just fine, it is lacking the something extra that's needed to perform in the postseason.
Luckily for them, a former NL Cy Young winner is expected to be made available this year; Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.
With the Marlins in a rebuild, it makes little sense for them to keep Alcantara around and on their payroll.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer came up with an intriguing trade proposal that New York could offer Miami in an effort to get Alcantara in pinstripes.
This deal would see the Yankees send over a prospect haul that would include pitcher Will Warren, outfielder Spencer Jones and infielder George Lombard Jr.
That is a hefty price to pay, but might just be worth it.
Whenever Alcantara is healthy and on the bump, he delivers an elite performance.
He won the NL Cy Young back in 2022 with an 8.0 WAR season that included a 2.28 ERA, 0.980 WHIP and an ERA+ of 180.
He missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he pitched 12.1 scoreless innings in spring training.
His season debut wasn't as smooth, but he only gave up two hits while striking out seven over 4.2 innings.
Bringing him in would set this rotation up for success for years to come, which is why his price tag is so high. This wouldn't be just a rental, either. He is signed through 2026 for $17.3 million both years, with a $21 million team option in 2027.
The Marlins would get a great haul of players in return, which is what they will be looking for in a competitve trade market.
Per the MLB Pipeline rankings, all of these players included are in the top five of the New York farm system.
Lombard Jr. is the second-ranked prospect. He is fast and great in the field. His bat doesn't have much home run power, but his base stealing ability will make up for it.
Jones was a once-heralded prospect who has failed to break through with the Yankees.
Perhaps a change of scenery would do him well.
Warren is going to begin the season in the starting rotation for New York. Expectations are high but he is unproven and one of the reasons why they need to bring in another ace.
New York's future would be fine if they gave this haul up for Alcantara, and it would drastically improve their present.