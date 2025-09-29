Bronx Return Coming For Former Yankees Coach?
Will former New York Yankees front office executive and coach Joe Espada be ticketed for a return trip to the Bronx? Currently the manager of the Astros, Espada is on the hot seat after failing to lead his club to the postseason this year.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Espada is a pink-slip candidate.
"One Astros executive, when asked by USA TODAY Sports whether they could be dismissed – with Brown having a club option that has yet to be picked up – simply said that all departments, on the baseball and business side, are currently being evaluated," Nightengale reported. "Espada’s job security would seem more tenuous than Brown’s."
For his part, Brown is keeping all the options on the table.
"“As far as I’m concerned, Joe is under contract,” Brown said, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome. “We’re going to take a complete look at all of our operations. As far as I’m concerned, Joe worked hard through this season. We had to battle through a ton of injuries, and I really think the injuries (are) what caused us not to get to the postseason.”
Espada is under contract for 2026, but that might not be enough to save his job. While the Yankees likely won't be in the market for a new skipper after Aaron Boone led New York to the top American League wild card, it's conceivable Espada could return to the Bronx in some other capacity.
The 50-year-old was special assistant to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman in 2014. Espada was instrumental in the scouting process that helped the Yankees decide to acquire shortstop Didi Gregorius when Derek Jeter retired.
From 2015-17, Espada was the Yankees’ third base coach for Joe Girardi. He joined the Astros in 2018 as Houston's bench coach.
Espada replaced Dusty Baker as manager in 2024. He led Houston to 88 wins last year, which ended in a wild-card sweep by the Detroit Tigers.
