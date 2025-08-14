Yankees First Baseman Could Be Headed to IL
In their second game against the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt sustained a low-grade right knee sprain and left the game early. After evaluating the injury, the Yankees worry it could cost him a stint on the injured list.
Per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, the Yankees don't have many promising options to replace him, either. Infielders Jorbit Vivas and Braden Shewmake, both playing for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre at the moment, would be the Yankees' only current options to fill in.
That said, utility man Ben Rice — who the Yankees have been using as their primary catcher — could replace Goldschmidt at first for the time being, freeing up the catcher role for opening-day starter Austin Wells. It isn't ideal, given Wells' performance since July, but it would likely be a better solution than summoning infielders from Triple-A.
When asked whether he considered sending Goldschmidt to pinch hit for Wells in the seventh inning of last night's loss, manager Aaron Boone was compelled to share the injury news.
"He hurt himself last night, the knee, so he wasn't available tonight," Boone said. When asked whether the injury was day-to-day, and Boone shared that the situation is unclear for now. "Could be an IL, could be a day-to-day, we'll just kind of see over the next 24 hours which way we'll go with it."
The Yankees' batting lineup doesn't need any more strife, with Aaron Judge still coming back from an injury, slowly but surely. While Judge recovers from a right flexor strain that bothers him when throwing, he's in at designated hitter and typical DH Giancarlo Stanton is in right field. Judge may be back in the outfield for this weekend's series against the St. Louis Cardinals, but nothing is set in stone yet. The current setup isn't ideal, but it keeps the Yankees' most-needed bats available.
Goldschmidt played some of his best baseball when he played for the Cardinals (2019-2024). In 2022, he was the NL MVP, won the NL Hank Aaron Award, and received one of his seven All-Star selections. Goldschmidt has won five Silver Slugger Awards, the most of any first baseman. This season, Goldschmidt is slashing .276/.331/.422, with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs.
