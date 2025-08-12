Yankees' Latest Aaron Judge Update Not Very Encouraging
The New York Yankees continue to play the waiting game with Aaron Judge. The latest update indicates things won't be changing in the near future.
"Ever since Judge hit the injured list last month with a right flexor strain, the team has been optimistic that he would return to the field before long," SNY's Andy Martino reported Monday. “'Sooner rather than later'” continues to be the public messaging.
"But privately, the team is genuinely unsure when it might happen," Martino added.
Despite getting in some fielding work, Judge remains limited to hitting for the time being. Since he's now the club's primary designated hitter, Giancarlo Stanton has been having trouble getting into the lineup.
"Judge continues to work towards a return to right field, but the Yankees do not yet know if he will be able to man the position this weekend in St. Louis," Martino reported.
Judge, the reigning American League MVP, is just 4-for-19 with two RBIs since returning to the lineup one week ago. Stanton meanwhile has just nine at-bats since Judge came off the injured list.
Stanton has returned to right field on a limited basis so manager Aaron Boone can have both of his sluggers in the lineup at the same time. But Martino noted this weekend's games against the Cardinals come on the road, which could provide "extra incentive for Judge to return this weekend."
"Right field at Yankee Stadium is relatively small, which is suited to Stanton’s current level of speed and range," Martino wrote. "Busch Stadium in St. Louis presents far more ground to cover."
The Yankees could use Judge and Stanton in the lineup at the same time. New York has dropped to third place in the American League East and in the AL Wild Card standings.
Despite his slump, the 33-year-old Judge still leads the majors with a .336 batting average. He's tied for fourth with 37 home runs and tied for fifth with 87 RBIs.
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh leads MLB in home runs (45) and RBIs (98), putting him in position to prevent Judge from winning MVP for the third time in four seasons.
