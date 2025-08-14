Giants Sign Former Yankees Pitcher
A former New York Yankees pitcher has landed with a new team.
According to MLB.com's transaction log, the San Francisco Giants have signed right-hander JT Brubaker to a minor league deal. He will now join the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats.
The Yankees designated Brubaker for assignment on August 5 before releasing him two days later on August 7 after he went unclaimed on waivers.
The 31-year-old posted a 3.38 ERA with a 1.188 WHIP and 3.73 FIP across 16 frames for New York this season. His last appearance for the club came on August 3 vs. the Miami Marlins, during which he gave up an earned run on two hits and two walks over two innings.
After adding three relievers to their 26-man roster at the trade deadline in Camilo Doval, David Bednar and Jake Bird, the latter of whom was eventually optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees had a bullpen crunch and decided to part ways with Brubaker.
Though he'll start out in the minors, Brubaker has a chance to come up and pitch meaningful innings for a Giants club that could use some veteran depth after dealing Doval and Tyler Rogers at the deadline.
The Pittsburgh Pirates picked Brubaker in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign and went on to complete a total of 63 appearances (61 starts) for the team through 2022, logging a 4.99 ERA and 4.43 FIP while striking out 324 batters in 315 2/3 innings across that stretch.
Brubaker underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2023, wiping out his entire season, before being traded to the Yankees in March 2024. He began a rehab assignment last July, though he suffered an oblique strain in the middle of a start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
After initially being shut down for a three-to-four week stretch, he returned to Triple-A and resumed his rehab assignment in September, finishing three outings without issue to close out the season.
During a spring training appearance against the Tampa Bay Rays on February 21, however, Brubaker broke three ribs after being hit by a comebacker off the bat of Kameron Misner. He was subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list in March before being moved to the 60-day IL on April 1.
Brubaker began a rehab assignment on May 18. After putting up a 2.95 ERA in six appearances, the Yankees reinstated him from the IL on June 18.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!