Yankees Outfielders Open Up About Free Agency Potential
How much is too much? That's what New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman will have to decide after the season when it comes to the club's free agents. Among those hitting the market will be center fielder Trent Grisham. Teammate Cody Bellinger will join him if he opts out of his contract.
NJ.com's Randy Miller talked with both Yankees outfielders Tuesday and asked about their future plans.
”I would start by saying free agency is not on the forefront of my mind because what’s most important right here is winning now,” Grisham said, according to Miller. “I think Yankee fans can appreciate that. We still have a month and a half left. We have a really good chance to win it all. So that should be the clear-cut focus. But you’re human. That stuff crosses your mind. I do my best to not let it go there for long and just kind of be where my feet are.”
Grisham, 28, is enjoying a great walk year, already setting career highs with 21 home runs and a .457 slugging percentage. But it sounds like the two-time Gold Glove Award winner doesn't want to walk anywhere.
“I do love this team,” he said, per Miller. “I love what we’ve got going on right now. I will say that. And this clubhouse is really amazing, led by (Aaron) Judge. I don’t know what the future holds. I can’t predict the future. You don’t know, I don’t know, they don’t know.”
Regardless of where Grisham signs, he can expect a raise from the $5 million he is making this year.
Bellinger's situation is a bit more complicated. He has a $25 million option for next season. But the former National League MVP is enjoying a renaissance year in the Bronx, hitting 21 home runs with 68 RBIs.
“As cliche as it is, as cliche as it sounds, I don’t even want to think about it,” Bellinger said, per Miller. “I don’t think about it because we have 40-some games left. When I talked to Scott (Boras), he told me to just focus on playing baseball and do the best I can every day. That’s my goal, so I show up every day and focus on the task at hand.”
Like Grisham, the 30-year-old Bellinger sounds like he's open to remaining in the Bronx.
“I really love the organization,” Bellinger said, according to Miller. “It’s extremely professional. I love the people in this locker room. I love playing with Judge. He’s one of the best players on this Earth, and he handles himself and everything really well. I love playing in Yankee Stadium. Everything here is great and I’ve loved it.”
Both players told Miller that Yankees management hasn't approached them yet about new contracts, but neither one is worried about when that might take place.
“After the season is definitely when those decisions happen,” Bellinger said, per Miller. “Right now, that decision is so far in front. There’s so much baseball left to be played, so much time in between then and now that I hadn’t really thought about it. And I don’t really want to think about it because it’s kind of pointless to think about it."
