Star Outfielder Comes in Clutch for Yankees
Cody Bellinger attempted his patented shoestring catch after the New York Yankees' first loss against the Toronto Blue Jays at home. He just missed the ball, fumbling it in the process and allowing it to get behind him.
It was an oddity not to watch Bellinger make what would have been yet another impressive web gem, but in game two, he more than made up for it, with the pesky Nathan Lukes at the plate. Lukes is hitting .296 against the Yankees and looked to have driven in another run against them. Bellinger made sure that was not the case.
It looked as if Lukes had driven in Bo Bichette, who was standing at second base with one out. Bellinger played Lukes' single on a hop. In one motion, he picked the ball out of his glove and threw it home. It was a perfect throw. Wells immediately applied the tag at the plate, and Bichette was thrown out.
It was 2-1 Yankees at that point, and the game would have been tied were it not for Bellinger. The out at the plate dropped Toronto's win probability -5.4%, giving Toronto a 25.4% chance to win at that point. It also got Luis Gil through six innings, ensuring that manager Aaron Boone could get his bullpen rolling in a more clean inning in the 7th. Of course, Boone wouldn't get to it for another inning because of the rain delay.
Bellinger discussed his clutch throw with Gary Phillips of the Daily News.
"I got a good jump on it," Bellinger said. "Two outs, I assumed that they would be aggressive. I just wanted to make sure my footwork was all good and that I made a good throw to Wellsy there. He did a good job of getting the ball and putting the tag on."
Bellinger's defense has been a godsend for the Yankees all year. That sweet swing, which looked like it was precisely crafted for the 314-foot mark in right field, is only second to his glove. His first big save came in mid-April against the Kansas City Royals. MJ Melendez looked like he was about to tie the game with two outs in the ninth. Bellinger, in right field, laid out and made a game-ending catch on his stomach. He sat upright after making the catch, raising his glove in the air for the 40,000 in attendance to see.
A week later, Bellinger made another game-ending catch. With the Yankees up 5-1 with two outs, he tracked down a Daniel Schneemann deep fly ball. Bellinger put his glove out, doing his best Willie Mays impression, right at the wall.
Bellinger's best catch of the season came against the Mets in July. The vaunted shoestring was against Juan Soto. With Francisco Lindor on first and no outs, the game's complexion changed. The Yankees were up 6-4, and another bullpen implosion was brewing. Bellinger caught the ball just before it touched the grass, had the foresight to see where Lindor was, and got the out at first. It was a spectacular catch, throw, and then pick by Paul Goldschmidt, who was at first base.
Bellinger's defensive metrics align with his performance on the field. He has six outs above average in the outfield, which is in the 92nd percentile in MLB. His three-arm value is in the 92nd percentile, and his 90.2 MPH average throw speed is in the 87th percentile.
