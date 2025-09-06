Yankees Pitcher Keeps AL East Hopes Alive
The New York Yankees were desperate for length, and Luis Gil delivered a much-needed quality start as they won 3-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays. It took 90 pitches to go six innings. He could have faced another batter or two were it not for the rain delay.
Gil's box score looked fine, and even though it veered closer to brilliant than what Cam Schlittler, who failed to throw two innings yesterday, delivered, the best way to describe his outing was disjointed. Six innings and one run were sufficient, but he could have let up another run were it not for Cody Bellinger throwing out a runner at home. Four walks and one strikeout also isn't a recipe for long-term success throughout a season, but for what that game was, which was a low-scoring affair, it was enough.
Despite a lack of swing-and-miss stuff, the Blue Jays didn't have much for Gil's fastball. They had an average exit velocity of 85.8 MPH against it. The hardest piece of contact that came off of Gil's fastball was a 108.7 MPH double that Vladimir Guerrero ripped in the first inning. Overall, the Blue Jays took 24 swings off of it and whiffed five times. That was coupled with eight called strikes.
Gil faced the Blue Jays three times before, and this was his best start. Before this most recent one, he failed to pitch into the sixth against Toronto. His most recent outing against the Jays occurred in April 2024. In that game, he pitched five innings while striking out six and walking seven. He also let up three earned runs. Gil has a 5.68 ERA in 12.2 IP against the Jays. Their 18 walks against him are the most walks he has given up against any team. His one saving grace against them is that he has never given up more than three runs. The big issue has been an inability to give innings.
After this start, Gil lowered his ERA to 3.31 in 35.1 IP. Gil went a little deeper against the Jays than he did against the Chicago White Sox. In his previous start, he went 5.1 IP, gave up two earned runs, struck out seven, and walked two. While the Jays had a hard time making good contact off Gil, the White Sox did a better job. They had an average exit velocity of 94 MPH against him.
