Yankees Face Sizable Cody Bellinger Problem

What we have here is a developing situation between the New York Yankees and outfielder Cody Bellinger.

It's no secret general manager Brian Cashman wants to re-sign the two-time All-Star. But you can't always get what you want.

"He is coming off an excellent season and the New York Yankees want to retain him, but there is apparently a sizable gap between what his side wants and what the team is willing to pay," ESPN's Buster Olney reports.

"Bellinger made $27.5 million last season and it's hard to imagine his representative, Scott Boras, settling for a deal that averages less than that," Olney adds.

'Full-Court Press'

"Expect to see the Yankees' version of a full-court press for (Bellinger) though they've balanced their lineup from the left side of the plate better in recent years," ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports.

"Where they were more desperate in the past for that balance, they may not be in need of it as much. Having said that, as a rival put it: 'Bellinger would still be their best left-handed hitter if he returns,'" Rogers adds.

But the Yankees can't wait too long on Bellinger, because other suitors are lining up, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Suitors Lining Up

"Cubs checked in on old friend Cody Bellinger," Heyman reports.

"The incumbent Yankees remain in talks with Bellinger, their stated No. 1 priority. Mets, Dodgers, Giants are among others showing interest in Bellinger," Heyman adds.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale agrees the Yankees' top priority is re-signing Bellinger, but the market is heating up for the former National League MVP.

"The Mets are still looming in the Bellinger derby while the Cubs remain in pursuit of Bregman for the second consecutive winter," Nightengale reports.

Sep 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; during the New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a single during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports the Yankees have already put their second offer for Bellinger on the table.

Top Target

"He has been the player the Yankees have most targeted this offseason for his variety of skills on both sides of the ball and having proven he can excel in New York," Sherman writes.

"This has taken on overtones of when DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees haggled and haggled during his free agency after the 2020 season, but both sides wanted a reunion and found their way back to each other in late January," Sherman notes.

"If the Yankees could bring back Bellinger, it would leave them positionally needing to add perhaps a complementary righty bat, which could also come at catcher if they were, say, to include lefty-swinging J.C. Escarra in a trade," Sherman concludes.

As of right now, the Yankees' outfield consists of Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Jasson Dominguez, with top slugging prospect Spencer Jones in the mix.

Re-signing Bellinger would give Cashman the option to trade Dominguez and/or Jones in the club's quest to upgrade it starting rotation.

