Derek Jeter Led Yankees to Scrap Fan Favorite Event
The New York Yankees have not held an exhibition game during their Old Timers' Day festivities since 2019. While COVID was the main reason behind that hiatus in 2020 and 2021 while injuries scrapped it in 2022, it appears Derek Jeter's reluctancy to participate played a huge role in the pause more recently.
"Ever since canceling the Old Timers’ Game last year, the Yankees have been looking for a way to revive this beloved mid-summer ritual," NJ.com's Bob Klapisch reported. "It’s not as easy as it sounds, as insiders say it’s Derek Jeter, of all people, who nixed the event.
"Well, not outright. But the former captain said he wouldn’t show up if the Yankees insisted on a reunion that forced him back to shortstop. Never mind that the game had been played every year in the Bronx since 1947, except during the COVID era."
Old Timers' Day has become an essential part of the season in the Bronx, as the organization welcomes back droves of former players who don the pinstripes and take the field at Yankee Stadium once more in front of a fan base that's brimming with nostalgia.
Similar festivities have been commonplace all throughout baseball for over a century at this point, though Old Timers' Day is synonymous with the Yankees. They've held the event 76 times, and it just means more when a franchise with as rich of a history as the Bronx Bombers honor the past.
Last year's rendition looked quite a bit different, however, as instead of an exhibition game, the organization honored members of the 2009 World Series-winning team and held an on-field Q&A.
Jeter's influence in this case is understandable, as he's one of the most recognizable and iconic legends in Yankees history who won five titles with the team.
Regardless, it's a bit of a bummer for fans, former players and the organization itself, all of whom had become accustomed to the prior format of the celebrations.
The Yankees have compromised by instituting a softball game for this year's version of the event, which will be held on Aug. 9, and Klapisch is of the assumption that those terms were acceptable for Jeter.
"Presumably, Jeter has agreed to participate," he wrote. "The club sent a questionnaire to the invited guests, asking if they’d be ok with the modified competition."
Though it's not the same as it once was, there's still plenty for fans to look forward to once Old Timers' Day rolls around in the summer.
