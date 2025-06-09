Former Yankees Get Revenge in Red Sox Win
The New York Yankees welcomed back plenty of their former players throughout their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox this past weekend, but that group got the last laugh in Sunday night's finale.
The first blow came from catcher Carlos Narváez, who New York traded to Boston in the offseason for right-handed pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz and $250,000 in international bonus pool space.
With the Yankees up 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning, he stepped to the plate and launched a three-run home run off Carlos Rodón that gave the Red Sox a 5-3 lead.
Narváez, who signed as an international free agent with New York in July 2015, has developed into an above-average backstop in Boston out of the blue. The 26-year-old has posted the most fWAR (2.2) of any American League catcher with at least 100 plate appearances on the season to go alongside an .820 OPS and six Defensive Runs Saved.
After the Red Sox tacked on two more runs and made it 7-3, reliever Brennan Bernardino allowed the Yankees to score while leaving two men on base in the bottom of the sixth.
The Red Sox proceeded to call on Garrett Whitlock to get them out of the jam, and while he allowed an inherited runner to cross the plate, he stranded the bases loaded as Boston exited the frame with a 7-5 advantage.
A Yankees 18th-round pick in 2017, Whitlock was selected by the Red Sox in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft. Over 126 career outings for the club, he's posted a 3.39 ERA and 291 strikeouts in 273 1/3 innings. In 16 career appearances against New York, the 28-year-old right-hander owns a 2.20 ERA.
Left-hander Justin Wilson, who pitched to a 4.10 ERA in 95 games between the 2015 and 2021 campaigns for the Yankees, entered for Boston in the seventh and threw a scoreless inning.
After Zack Kelly left runners on second and third with one out while the Red Sox were ahead 9-5, Greg Weissert emerged from the bullpen and retired both Trent Grisham and DJ LeMahieu to keep New York off the board.
The Yankees chose Weissert in the 18th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He recorded a 4.60 ERA in 29 major league outings for the team across the 2022 and 2023 seasons before being traded to Boston as part of the deal that sent Alex Verdugo to the Bronx ahead of the 2024 campaign.
In 93 appearances as a member of the Red Sox, Weissert has put up a sparkling 3.01 ERA in 92 2/3 innings.
With two outs and two runners on while the Yankees trailed 11-7 in the bottom of the ninth, Aroldis Chapman closed the door and officially won the series for Boston by striking out Anthony Volpe.
Chapman, one of baseball's best relievers in recent memory, made three All-Star teams with the Yankees while pitching to a 2.94 ERA with 153 saves over parts of seven seasons with the team, his last coming in 2021.
After spending last year as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chapman signed a one-year deal worth $10.75 million with Boston in the offseason. He has logged a 1.71 ERA with 11 saves and 35 strikeouts across 26 1/3 innings thus far.
The Yankees are doing just fine without all of those guys, as they currently hold a 4 1/2-game lead atop the AL East with a 39-25 record, but it still stings to see them contribute at a high level for the Red Sox.
