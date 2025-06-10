Yankees Need to Right the Ship
The AL East is finally rounding into form, and the New York Yankees may need to start checking their rearview mirrors.
The season is far from over, and the Yankees still have just under 100 regular season games left, but their lead atop the division doesn't feel quite as snug as it once did.
It's a bit unfair to declare that New York is currently struggling, as it went 4-5 in its last three series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox, though the margin for error is quickly thinning.
The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays, both of whom were under .500 as recently as May 24, have suddenly broken out and are two of the hottest teams in baseball.
The Rays are 15-5 in their last 20 games, improving from 21-25 to 36-30 while winning series against playoff-caliber teams such as the Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins and Blue Jays during that stretch. They have also scored the most runs in the league with 118 and posted the second-lowest ERA at 2.68 during that timeframe.
Tampa Bay took home the opener of its three-game set vs. the Red Sox on Monday night. While its schedule will toughen up before the All-Star break hits in mid-July with a combined nine games against the Detroit Tigers (43-24) and New York Mets (42-24), the teams with the two best records in the league, the Rays are clearly no slouch and are capable of making some noise this season.
As for the Blue Jays, they are 14-6 over their last 20 contests and have upgraded from 22-24 to 36-30. They've scored the second-most runs behind the Rays throughout their hot streak with 102 while owning the ninth-lowest ERA at 3.34.
Both Toronto and Tampa Bay now sit just four games back of the Yankees in the AL East. Boston, who was widely viewed as New York's top competitor for the division crown coming into the year, is currently 32-36 and nine games back. The club, however, just called up Roman Anthony, the No. 1 prospect in the sport, and have enough talent to turn their fortunes around in the blink of an eye.
There's no reason for the Yankees to panic considering it's June and they have one of the most talented rosters in the sport alongside the fourth-best record, but they can't rest on their laurels or else they run the risk of giving up what was once a cushy lead in the AL East.
