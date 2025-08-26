Donald Trump Makes Yankees Legend's Hall of Fame Case
Before President Donald Trump took up a polarizing career in politics, he was a regular at Yankee Stadium. This was likely due to a longstanding friendship with New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and his family. It should come as no surprise that he would post a supportive message for Roger Clemens, proclaiming that he should be in the Hall of Fame.
President Trump's main point was in defense of Clemens' longstanding snub. He said the allegations of steroid use against him were never proven.
"I played Golf yesterday with the Great Roger Clemens and his son, Kacy," Trump wrote. "Roger Clemens was easily one of the few Greatest Pitchers of All Time, winning 354 Games, the Cy Young Award seven times (A Record, by a lot!), and played in six World Series, winning two! He was second to Nolan Ryan in most strike-outs, and he should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, NOW!
"People think he took drugs, but nothing was proven. He never tested positive, and Roger, from the very beginning, totally denies it. He was just as great before those erroneous charges were leveled at him. That rumor has gone on for years, and there has been no evidence whatsoever that he was a 'druggie."
Clemens would later post on X that he appreciated the President's support. He claimed to be a victim of "fake news."
At the end of the President's show of support to Clemens, he said that he did not want what happened to the ace pitcher to happen to Pete Rose. He wants Clemens to be recognized in life.
"We are not going to let that happen in the case of Roger Clemens. 354 Wins — Put him in NOW. He and his great family should not be forced to endure this 'stupidity' any longer!"
In Clemens' career, he was an 11-time All-Star. In 1986, he won the American League Most Valuable Player award as well as one of his seven Cy Young Awards. He won the pitching triple crown in 1998 and 1999. Clemens also won two championships with the Yankees in 1999 and 2000.
His 354 wins are ninth all-time. Between 2007 and 2009, he was one of four pitchers to retire with 300 wins. The others were Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, and Randy Johnson. They are likely the last 300 game winners, unless Justin Verlander experiences a Tom Brady-esque resurgence that extends his career a few more years.
