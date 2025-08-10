Yankees Legend Pitches Rule Change for MLB
The New York Yankees held their Old Timers game Yankee Stadium, bringing back some of the franchise's greatest players to the Bronx to celebrate their time with the team and the accomplishments they had with them.
The current Yankees are struggling, which was the theme of the day when talking to past players. How can this group of players fix things, what are the real issues and how do the World Series Champions view the current Pinstripes?
They had answers.
"It's more of an attitude than anything," former catcher Jorge Posada told SNY. "They just gotta get a little angry, hopefully a fight or something that happens, not a fight but something that happens to get them going... They need to have that chip on their shoulder. You've gotta play like that. You can't be friends with everybody.
But discussing the current struggles of the team wasn't the only thing on anyone's mind. Former pitcher and seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens has an idea to help fix the MLB as a whole.
He wants to implement a rule change, allowing team's to urge their starting pitchers to throw deeper into games. And the way to do that is to tie the designated hitter to them.
"If you want these starters to go longer, tie the DH to them," Clemens said. "If your pitcher comes out in the third or fourth inning, you lose your designated hitter. And that would give you something to think about as a manager, managing the game, and that pitcher."
It certainly brings up an interesting topic. For the Yankees alone, they've seen plenty of days where the starting pitcher didn't come out strong, forcing them to make a change. If that was the case with this rule, they'd likely lose names like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the batting order. Something they wouldn't want to do.
But if it makes the pitchers of the MLB more competitive, and maybe leads to another 24-year run by a new legendary pitcher, earning seven Cy Youngs along the way, maybe everyone can get behind Clemens' idea to challenge the starters a little more.
