Former Yankees All-Star Suffers Oblique Injury
A former New York Yankees pitcher has gone down with an injury amidst a disappointing season.
On Saturday, the Athletics announced that they placed right-handed starter Luis Severino on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain.
Severino's last outing came on August 5 against the Washington Nationals, during which he allowed three earned runs over six innings while notching five strikeouts.
The Athletics signed Severino to a three-year, $67 million deal in the offseason. The organization is currently situated at Sutter Health Park, a minor league facility in West Sacramento, after leaving Oakland and waiting for their new stadium in Las Vegas to open in 2028.
Even though Severino was aware of the club's less-than-ideal circumstances before signing, that didn't stop him from voicing his displeasure earlier this season. Several reports indicated that the A's were open to trading him before the deadline, but nothing materialized on that front.
Severino's home and road splits are about as drastic as any other pitcher's in the league, which has undoubtedly played a role in his malaise. His 6.34 ERA over 13 starts and 71 innings at Sutter Health Park is appalling, but his 3.17 ERA across 11 outings and 65 1/3 frames on the road suggests that he's performed better than his overall numbers would imply.
The Yankees signed Severino as an international free agent in December 2011. His major league debut came on August 5, 2015, and he ended his rookie campaign with a 2.89 ERA in 11 starts.
Severino wasn't sharp in 2016, logging a 5.83 ERA in 22 appearances, but New York would soon see him develop into a top-of-the-rotation arm.
During 2017, he finished third in AL Cy Young voting and earned his first All-Star nod while posting a 2.98 ERA with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 31 starts. Severino remained excellent in 2018, making another trip to the Midsummer Classic while recording a 3.39 ERA across 32 outings and 191 1/3 frames.
He agreed to a four-year extension with the Yankees worth $40 million that included a club option for a potential fifth season in February 2019, but injuries soon became a constant issue for him.
Severino threw just 12 innings during 2019 as a result of rotator cuff inflammation and a Grade 2 lat strain before undergoing Tommy John surgery in February 2020, keeping him off the Yankees' 26-man roster until September 2021.
After registering a combined 4.80 ERA between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, Severino left the club and signed a one-year deal with the New York Mets ahead of the 2024 campaign.
He emerged as a fan favorite for the Yankees' crosstown rivals, posting a 3.91 ERA over 31 outings before reaching free agency for a second-straight offseason and joining the A's.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!