Yankees Legend Tears Achilles During Old Timer's Game
The New York Yankees didn't get the injury news they hoped for, and definitely not the injury news they thought they would during their games at Yankee Stadium. Just before the actual team took the diamond against the Houston Astros, the legends took the field for the Old Timers Games. And things didn't end smoothly.
According to his former teammate Roger Clemens, Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera tore his Achilles tendon during the game will undergo surgery. His agent confirmed the news with ESPN.
"It was a fun day until we heard about Mariano. Mariano hurt his Achilles," former Cy Young winner Roger Clemens told WFAN. "I don't know what was going on. We all thought it was a hamstring, but I think it's a little worse than that. I think he's at the hospital now. Unbelievable."
Rivera had his first at-bat against former teammate Andy Pettitte and singled, getting to first base easily. During at at-bat by Willie Randolph, Rivera took a step in centerfeild and fell to the grass.
Rivera's second last season was ended by a major injury, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during batting practice before a game against the Kansas City Royals. He returned in 2013 for his final season, finishing his career with Major League Baseball's most saves of 652, and 42 postseason saves.
In 2019, the 13-time All-Star became the first player unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame. He received 425 votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
This was the second time Rivera played in the Old Timers game, playing in 2019 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, when he hit an inside-the-park home run.
Before the game, Rivera said he planned to speaking with the current team's struggling closer, Devin Williams. Williams opened up about his struggles recently, taking accountability for not being able to close games for New York.
"I’m not making pitches, it’s pretty simple," Williams said. "I stink right now."
