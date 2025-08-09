Yankees Predicted to Lose Star Outfielder to Giants
The New York Yankees have found a star in outfielder Cody Bellinger, and to this point, the centerfielder has made the team's trade worth it. But that may not last forever.
Bellinger is set to hit the open market after the 2025 season, potentially ending his time with the Yankees. New York has quickly welcomed him into their star-studded lineup, and he's soared, becoming one of their best players this season.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller believes Bellinger is on his way out, predicting he's headed to the National League with the San Francisco Giants. In his outlook on the upcoming offseason, Miller predicts Bellinger as a "nine-figure candidate," signing a three or four-year deal with the Giants.
"Bellinger has a $25M player option for 2026, but he has re-harnessed his slugging well enough that he'll probably decline it and set his sights upon another 3/$80M or better type of deal," Miller writes.
Bellinger has a $25 million player option this coming offseason, but if things continue, he most likely won't pick it up. Instead, he'll be searching for a long-term deal as he turns 31-years-old next season. That deal could come with New York, but the Yankees may choose to let him walk. That'll be when teams like the Giants come calling.
Bellinger was traded to New York from the Chicago Cubs this offseason. So far, he's tallied 113 hits, 20 home runs, 63 runs, and 66 RBIs. He also has 10 stolen bases.
Miller expects that while the Yankees lose one star, they gain another. In the same "nine-figure" category where Bellinger is predicted to head to San Francisco, New York is predicted to land San Diego Padres batting champion, Luis Arraez, who would replace Paul Goldschmidt at first base.
"Luis Arráez has won three consecutive batting titles and could be in the mix for a fourth if Will Smith either fades down the stretch or even fails to make enough plate appearances to qualify, which he is barely on pace to do. But Arráez doesn't draw walks, hit home runs, steal bases or play great defense, making it tough to see anyone giving him a $20M AAV. If he's reaching $100M total, it's probably going to need to be at least a seven-year deal," Miller writes.
So, while they'd need a replacement in the outfield, they'd find a new stud in the infield. An even exchange? If it happens, only time will tell.
