Former Yankees Standouts Lose Jobs After Trade Deadline
The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and in its wake are dozens of roster moves making way for new faces in new places. As a result, several players got their walking papers. The list includes three former New York Yankees contributors.
On Friday, the San Diego Padres designated for assignment infielder Tyler Wade and optioned reliever Ron Marinaccio.
"Wade was the final roster casualty to accommodate newcomers Freddy Fermin , Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn," MLB Trade Rumors reported. "This is the second DFA of the season for Wade. He didn’t make the team out of Spring Training and was outrighted off the roster. Wade accepted a minor league assignment and was called back up a couple weeks into the season. "
Wade played in 59 games this season, hitting . 206. The 30-year-old played in 90 games last year with the Padres, hitting .217.
MLB Trade Rumors reports San Diego will place Wade on waivers. "There’s a decent chance he’ll clear, at which point he’d again have the right to elect free agency," according to the site. "He bypassed that last time around but may feel his path back to a roster spot with the Padres is more cluttered."
New York selected Wade in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft. The versatile infielder made his major-league debut in 2017 with the Yankees. He played five seasons in the Bronx before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels after the 2021 season.
Marianccio, a 30-year-old right-hander from Toms River, N.J., made two appearances this year with the Padres, throwing a total of 2 2/3 innings of shutout ball.
The Yankees selected Marinaccio in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He played for New York from 2022 to 2024, posting a 3.22 ERA in 101 appearances. The Yankees waived Marianccio last September.
On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs designated for assignment reliever Brooks Kriske. They needed to clear space on the roster for right-hander Michael Soroka, who went to Chicago in a deadline deal with the Washington Nationals.
Kriske, a 31-year-old right-hander, threw six shutout innings over four appearances this year for the Cubs.
The Yankees selected Kriske in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He debuted in the Bronx in 2020 and spent parts of 2021 with the big-league club.
Kriske made a total of 12 appearances for New York with a 15.09 ERA. Yes, you read that right. He gave up 19 earned runs in 11 1/3 innings of work. The Yankees waived Kriske in September of 2021.
