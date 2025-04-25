Insider Expects New York Yankees to Go All In on Landing Trade for Star Ace
The New York Yankees entered spring training seemingly set to have one of the best starting rotations in all of baseball.
However, injuries and inconsistency have taken their toll over the last two months and while Max Fried has been phenomenal and Carlos Rodon has been solid, the depth at the top behind the pair is suspect at best.
Though Luis Gil is hopeful to return at some point this season, the Yankees have an opportunity to win now with the American League still ripe for the taking.
If they wanted to make an aggressive move for one of the best pitchers in the game, he is likely going to be available at the deadline in Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara.
With Alcantara, the thing that will drive up the price is not only his dominating production, but also the fact that even after this season he is under team control for both 2026 and 2027 at numbers which are incredibly reasonable for someone of his caliber.
Every team in baseball will be after his services, however New York could be the team most desperate and willing to deal.
During an appearance on the Dodgers Nation Podcast, one of baseball's most knowledgable insiders -- Bob Nightengale of USA Today -- talked about when he expects the 29-year-old to be dealt and what it could take.
"I think they'll trade him, probably late July...someone is gonna have to give up a ton. As much as the Padres gave up for Juan Soto, it may cost a team more than that," Nightengale said before adding that the Yankees could be that team. "I think you'll have the Yankees doing everything possible."
For the record, the Soto trade between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals ended in Washington landing superstars C.J. Abrams, James Wood, MacKenzie Gore and more, seen years later as an absolutely ridiculous haul.
"Everything possible" as Nightengale says is going to entail an absolutely jaw-dropping trade package, and New York may not be as well equipped as some other teams who will be in the market.
With one of the lowest rated farm systems in baseball compared to a team like the Chicago Cubs who has one of the best and is also in need of pitching following a hot start, the negotiations will be difficult.
The Yankees would have to outbid potentially a number of other suitors which could creep into the double digits, not to mention parting with virtually the entire top of an already thin farm system.
If New York feels it can win the World Series this year with Alcantara in the fold, there's not a deal that would not be worth it and they should sell the farm.
However, nothing is a sure thing and trading the massive haul for one player may not be the wisest of choices.