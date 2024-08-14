Insider Links Previous Yankees’ Target as Fit Amid Jazz Chisholm Injury
The New York Yankees may be without Jazz Chisholm Jr. heading into September, so how can General Manager Brian Cashman and company weaken the blow?
The Los Angeles Dodgers surprisingly designated shortstop Amed Rosario for assignment Monday and activated/reinstated Mookie Betts from the 60-day injured list. As I previously mentioned, the Mets should take a long look at Rosario and would be excellent as a potential suitor, but what about big brother? What about the New York Yankees?
The Yankees lost Chisholm Jr. to a UCL injury this week. Chisholm Jr., who was a 2022 National League All-Star and one of the most significant acquisitions leading up to the 2024 Trade Deadline, was scorching hot in his first 14 games in Pinstripes. Jazz was slashing 316/.361/.702 with seven home runs and 11 RBI – power numbers he did not show nearly enough as a member of the Miami Marlins – and seamlessly shifted to third base (more on that later).
Andy Martino of SNY reports Cashman and the Yankees were interested in signing the 28-year old (who turns 29 in November) Rosario this past offseason before he ultimately signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on February 21. Manager Aaron Boone says he expects Chisolm Jr. to be placed on the IL.
Rosario, technically listed as a second baseman and outfielder as well, provides an instant roster upgrade based on his performance in 2024. He is slashing .305/.331/.415, with two home runs and 28 RBI in 81 games this season on a bargain salary figure.
Prior to the Trade Deadline, the Dodgers acquired Rosario from the Rays in exchange for minor league relief pitcher Michael Flynn on July 29; Rosario was then activated the next day. There were other logical candidates for the Dodgers to DFA, but the organization sided with the concept of retaining Nick Ahmed, making Rosario’s stint in Los Angeles briefer than most.
In Rosario's eight-year career, he has respectable stats – .275/.310/.401, 51 hits shy of 1,000 for his career and 10.8 WAR. The Yankees organization has tinkered with the idea of moving Gleyber Torres to third base. Oswaldo Cabrera has earned playing time there in spurts. Rosario would fortify infield depth and add insurance depth to the outfield for the remainder of this season in a hypothetical scenario Cashman brings him to The Bronx.
Rosario will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, as will… the 27-year old Torres. Even though the Trade Deadline is now weeks in the rearview mirror, it could be a buyer’s market for his services. There should be no shortage of potential suitors for a player who has proven to be a contributing, consistent starting-nine caliber Major League player.
That includes the 71-50 Yankees. New York leads the American League East, one half-game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles, and sits one half-game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the best overall record in the AL heading into Wednesday, August 14.