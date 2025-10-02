Jazz Chisholm Clears Air With Yankees Manager
After an unbelievable showing offensively and defensively in Game 2 of the Wild Card series, New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm talked about being benched for Game 1, and the perceived tension between himself and Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
In a controversial interview after Game 1, Chisholm had his back turned to the press, and gave sparse responses to questions about the benching while appearing to search through a rack of shirts. Some fans felt that Chisholm's frustration was warranted, especially given the loss of a high-stakes game, while others were put off by his demeanor.
"I guess, yeah," Chisholm said, when asked whether he was surprised to be missing from the starting lineup.
Boone commented on Chisholm's press appearance, emphasizing that he doesn't expect every player to like every decision he makes as a manager.
"Not every guy's gonna love every decision that I have to make, and that's okay," Boone said. "I try and help him understand it. We spoke about it. I think he understood. Obviously he's a guy that's not the most vanilla guy. He's going to wear his emotions on his sleeve sometimes. So not the way I would go about it, but I don't need him to put a happy face on right now."
"I need him to go play his tail off, which I know he's going to do, and hopefully he can help us do his thing and impact us winning the game."
After this highly necessary win, secured by Chisholm in the end, the second baseman cleared the air.
"There was never a problem between me and Aaron Boone," Chisholm said. "He's been my manager all year and I've stood behind him all year."
"We always have disagreements - I mean, I played third base this year and we had a little bit of a disagreement in that - but at the end of the day, I always stand with Boonie because he understands where I come from."
"He knows I'm a passionate player and he knows I wear my feelings on my sleeve. He knows that I'm here to compete."
Chisholm will start in the lineup for Game 3, as confirmed by Boone. Boone also shared his feelings on Chisholm after this game, silencing any further comment about their relationship.
"He loves to play and he feels a responsibility to us, his teammates," Boone said. "He and I have always been good despite what you may think happened yesterday."
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!