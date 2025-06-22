Jazz Chisholm Shines as Yankees Clinch Orioles Series
The New York Yankees won their series with the Baltimore Orioles today in a 4-2 victory, and they have Jazz Chisholm Jr. to thank.
The Pinstripes' series with the Orioles had been tied heading into Sunday, with a 5-3 loss on Friday and a blowout 9-0 victory on Saturday. Heading into the eighth inning, the game was 2-1, and Jazz Chisholm delivered the game-winning two-run double off Orioles relief pitcher Bryan Baker, sending in Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt.
In the bottom of the second inning, Chisholm collided with Orioles backup catcher Maverick Handley, who left the game injured after the collision sent him spinning. Chisholm had lost his left cleat before the crash in that run home, so in the video caption for the game-winning run, the Yankees' Twitter account noted that he "kept his cleats on for this ride."
Coming off an oblique injury that took him out for a little over a month, Chisholm has now been back on the roster for almost three weeks, returning on June 3 in a game against the Cleveland Guardians. Chisholm homered in that game as well, and in the time since his return has put in three home runs and 11 RBIs. He boasts a .350 batting average in the games since his return.
