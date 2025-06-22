Inside The Pinstripes

Jazz Chisholm Shines as Yankees Clinch Orioles Series

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm was the breakout star of the Yankees recent win against the Baltimore Orioles.

Erin Shapland

Jun 20, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits an RBI single in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jun 20, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits an RBI single in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees won their series with the Baltimore Orioles today in a 4-2 victory, and they have Jazz Chisholm Jr. to thank.

The Pinstripes' series with the Orioles had been tied heading into Sunday, with a 5-3 loss on Friday and a blowout 9-0 victory on Saturday. Heading into the eighth inning, the game was 2-1, and Jazz Chisholm delivered the game-winning two-run double off Orioles relief pitcher Bryan Baker, sending in Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt.

In the bottom of the second inning, Chisholm collided with Orioles backup catcher Maverick Handley, who left the game injured after the collision sent him spinning. Chisholm had lost his left cleat before the crash in that run home, so in the video caption for the game-winning run, the Yankees' Twitter account noted that he "kept his cleats on for this ride."

Coming off an oblique injury that took him out for a little over a month, Chisholm has now been back on the roster for almost three weeks, returning on June 3 in a game against the Cleveland Guardians. Chisholm homered in that game as well, and in the time since his return has put in three home runs and 11 RBIs. He boasts a .350 batting average in the games since his return.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Erin Shapland
ERIN SHAPLAND

Erin Shapland lives in Manchester, Connecticut with her husband, Dave, and their cat, Joey Bonzo. She is a yoga nerd and poet, and is just so happy to be included.

Home/News