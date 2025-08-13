Yankees Disrespected In Farm System Rankings
The baseball world is buzzing this week following MLB Pipeline's updated list of the top 100 prospects in the game and the top 30 prospects for each club, both of which dropped Tuesday.
The recalibration came following the MLB trade deadline, which saw many of the game's top prospects changing teams.
The Yankees landed four prospects in the top 100: infielder George Lombard Jr. (No. 25), right-hander Carlos Lagrange (No. 82), right-hander Cam Schlittler (No. 91) and outfielder Spencer Jones (No. 92).
On Wednesday, MLB Pipeline ranked all 30 clubs based on the quality of their farm systems. New York checked in at No. 22. That's the same rank the Yankees received going into the season.
"All four of the Yankees' Top 100 Prospects have joined the list since the season began," MLB.com's Jim Casillas, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo wrote Wednesday. "Schlitter, a 2022 seventh-rounder who's yet another testament to their ability to find and develop arms in later rounds, already is contributing in the Majors.
"The system's depth took a huge hit, however, when New York traded 15 prospects for reinforcements at the Trade Deadline, though it did manage to hold onto to most of its top talents," the trio added.
Yes, it's true that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded several ranked prospects ahead of the deadline. But the top-ranked chip he moved was catcher Rafael Flores, the club's No. 8 prospect at the time.
In fact, Lombard and Jones were considered practically untouchable, unless trading them would have landed Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
Jones is the closest to reaching the majors. He leads all of the minors with 30 home runs this year, including 14 in 33 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Of course, Schittler already arrived this year in the Bronx. The 24-year-old is 1-2 with a 4.38 ERA in five MLB starts. The right-hander moved into the rotation following the season-ending injury to Clarke Schmidt which required Tommy John surgery.
Schittler is back on the mound Wednesday, when the Yankees go for a three-game sweep of the Twins in Minneapolis. But it won't be easy with Twins ace Joe Ryan scheduled to the mound at Target Field. The right-hander is fourth in the American League with a 2.79 ERA and tied for second with a 4.5 WAR.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!