ESPN Analyst Rips Yankees, Hints at Aaron Boone Firing
The hits just keep on coming for the Yankees. The latest? A 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, leaving New York in third place in the American League East and in the AL Wild Card standings.
Before Wednesday's flop, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo joined the New York Post's Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman on the "The Show" podcast. And he went full "Mad Dog" on the Yankees, ripping the team and front office.
Most notably, Russo was down on Yankees general manager Brian Cashman after trading for David Bednar and Jake Bird when better arms were on the market ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
"How did the Yankees, who needed a bullpen in the worst way, how did they not get Mason Miller or the kid from Minnesota (Jhoan Duran), who went to the Phillies? I don't understand.
"These are the Yankees," Russo continued. "The Phillies thought the ninth inning was important. And (Padres general manager A.J.) Preller got freaking Miller. I know he gave up the third-best prospect in the sport. The Yankees got a bunch of relievers.
"One guy is now in the minor leagues. We understand that Bednar was good in Texas, but I mean, Bednar last year for the Pirates was awful. Was atrocious. And I know he was good against (Texas). He had a good second outing there but I was confused.
"The Yankees needed the bullpen in the worst way," Russo noted. "And they got beat to the two best relievers by the Phillies and the Padres? That surprised me, to be fair with it. And I know they didn't want to give up (George) Lombard, the shortstop, I get that.
"And they are bad fundamental baseball team," Russo said. "Their base-running is bad. I think the interesting thing to me, I know (Aaron) Boone, they just gave him a two-year extension. Is he in any kind of trouble? If the Yankees flame out two games or they don't make the playoffs at all? Could you see Hal (Steinbrenner) making a decision?"
According to FanGraphs, the Yankees have an 85.2% chance of making the playoffs. New York returns to action Friday when they open a three-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis.
