Braves DFA Former Yankees Pitcher
So long, Carlos Carrasco. That's what the Atlanta Braves said Thursday to the right-hander by designating him for assignment.
The Braves acquired Carrasco in a trade with the New York Yankees before the July 31 deadline. At the time, Atlanta need pitching depth with five of its top starters (Chris Sale, AJ Smith-Shawver, Grant Holmes, Spencer Schwellenbach and Reynaldo Lopez) on the injured list.
Carrasco made three starts for the Braves, posting a 9.88 ERA in 13 2/3 innings of work. That includes his appearance Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he gave up six runs in just two innings.
The Yankees signed Carrasco to a minor-league contract in February and he made the club's Opening Day rotation following injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil.
His time in the Bronx didn't go well: 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA in eight appearances (six starts). The Yankees designated Carrasco for assignment on May 6, and he was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre two days later.
The Yankees recalled Carrasco on June 1, but he was DFA'd on June 3. He made 11 appearances overall this season with the RailRiders, going 4-2 with a 3.67 ERA.
Carrasco, 38, made his MLB debut in 2009 with the Cleveland Guardians. His best season came in 2018, when he led the majors with a career-high 18 wins and finished fourth in voting for the American League Cy Young Award.
Cleveland traded Carrasco to the Mets before the 2021 season in the deal which also brought shortstop Francisco Lindor to Queens.
"He’s pitched 239 1/3 MLB frames dating back to 2023 but logged only a 6.36 earned run average as his velocity, strikeout rate, walk rate and home run rate have all trended in the wrong direction," MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams wrote Thursday. "The Braves are likely to place Carrasco on release waivers within the next couple days, and he’d become a free agent upon clearing."
Overall, Carrasco has made 335 appearances, including 286 starts, in 16 big-league seasons. He's 112-105 with a 4.22 ERA.
