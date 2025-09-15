Mariners Star Stealing MVP From Yankees' Aaron Judge?
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge cemented his name in the club's record book over the weekend, yet somehow still lost ground in the race for American League MVP.
Judge, the reigning AL MVP, is trying to win the award for the third time in four seasons and passed Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio for fourth place on the club's all-time home run list.
With 48 home runs this year, Judge is two away from cracking 50 for the third time in four seasons.
His MVP candidacy also includes his major-league leading .326 batting average, putting Judge on track for his first batting title.
However Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh seems poised to steal the MVP this year. On Sunday, he hit his major-league leading 54th home run of the season. In doing so, he tied Yankees legend Mickey Mantle for the most home runs by a switch-hitter in a single season.
"You know, in today's age it's hard not to go on your phone and people are talking about it, texting you about it," Raleigh told reporters about his achievements, according to ESPN. "I'm trying to do my best to block that out. I'm glad that we have something bigger to work towards."
Home run No. 54 also helped the Mariners win their ninth straight game to take a one-game lead over the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Adding to his MVP resume, Raleigh leads the AL with 115 RBIs while playing Gold Glove defense behind the plate and getting it done on the base paths with a career-high 14 stolen bases.
As for Judge, he's done just about everything he can to win the award, leading the majors on-base percentage, slugging percentage (.678), OPS (1.125) and WAR (8.2).
If the 33-year-old can hold off Raleigh, Judge will join Mantle, DiMaggio and Yogi Berra as the only players to win three MVP Awards in pinstripes.
Should Judge crack two more long balls this season, he will join Hall of Famer Babe Ruth as the only Yankees with four 50-home run campaigns.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!