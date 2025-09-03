How Yankees' Aaron Judge Could Lose AL MVP
No, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge won't win the Triple Crown this season. But the slugger still leads the majors with a .325 batting average. He's fourth with 43 home runs and seventh with 97 RBIs.
On top of that, the 33-year-old leads the majors in on-base percentage (.442), slugging percentage (.671), OPS (1.113) and WAR (7.4).
So it sounds like Judge should be a slam-dunk for his second straight American League MVP Award and third in four years.
Not so fast, my friend. (Thanks, Lee Corso.)
USA Today's Bob Nightengale says Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh can steal the MVP from Judge.
"If it remains close, Raleigh’s best shot at overcoming Judge – winner of two of the past three years – is for the Mariners to win the AL West. Certainly, Seattle needs to at least make the playoffs," Nightengale wrote Sunday.
Raleigh is enjoying a breakout season for the Mariners. He leads the majors with a career-best 51 home runs and leads the AL with 108 RBIs.
The 28-year-old already won the Home Run Derby this year after earning his first All-Star nod. And it's worth noting Raleigh is a complete player. He has 14 stolen bases this season, an incredible total for a full-time catcher. Raleigh also won a Gold Glove Award last year and finished 12th in AL MVP voting.
If Judge does hold off Raleigh this year and win his third MVP, the Captain will take his place among some of the Yankees' all-time bests. The only other players to win three MVPs in pinstripes are Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle.
"But if Raleigh breaks Judge’s AL record of 62 home runs, and leads the Mariners into the playoffs, all bets are off," Nightengale wrote in July. "This could be the closest AL MVP race involving a Yankee player since Joe DiMaggio beat Ted Williams by a single vote in 1947.
The 1947 AL MVP race was simply insane. Williams won the Triple Crown, leading the American League in home runs (32), RBIs (114) and batting average (.343).
The Boston Red Sox left fielder also led the majors in walks (162), on-base percentage (.499) and OPS (1.133).
And then there's this: Williams led MLB with a 9.5 WAR. But DiMaggio earned MVP honors despite a WAR of just 4.7.
The 1947 season was actually the second time Williams won the Triple Crown but wasn't named MVP.
It also happened in 1942 with Yankees second baseman Joe Gordon earning MVP honors even though Williams led the majors in runs (141), home runs (36), RBIs (137), walks (145), on-base percentage (.499), slugging percentage (.648), OPS (1.147) and WAR (10.5).
