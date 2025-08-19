Yankees Superstar Has Competition for MVP
Reigning AL MVP and New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is recovering from an elbow injury, but he's still out ahead of the next guy for the 2025 title in most major stats.
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, two numbers — home runs and RBIs — are sufficient to make the case for Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, aka Big Dumper, who is having an exciting breakout season as a hitter and a catcher.
Comments on Heyman's post insist that he cited home runs as an irrelevant stat back in the 2017 MVP race between Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who won it that year, and Judge. No one has yet cited a source from Heyman in 2017.
Raleigh's performance this season has been extraordinary regardless, as he continues to lead the MLB in home runs with 47. With just one more, he will match the current record for home runs by a catcher in a single season, set by Salvador Perez in 2021. Judge has fallen behind significantly on that front, given his brief absence due to a recent right flexor strain, which has plagued him for nearly a month. Raleigh now leads him in games played, plate appearances and stolen bases as well. Still, Judge leads the MLB with a .333 batting average, .447 on-base percentage, .687 slugging percentage and 1.134 on-base plus slugging. Leads the league in all of them.
Judge's superhuman abilities place him in a category all his own, but the injury has limited him to designated hitter, and if it continues to limit him, this really might be a race. For the time being though, it's a no-brainer. That being said, Judge and Raleigh aren't taking the contest too seriously — they're more interested in playing baseball. When asked whether Raleigh was making a case for himself back in mid-July, Judge was nothing but complimentary.
"That's not my job to talk about," Judge said, laughing at the question. "I'm just going to keep going out there and doing my thing. That's what makes it fun, it makes it fun for the fans. You got somebody like him going out there and doing his thing, leading the league in homers, and behind the plate — he's a backstop back there. It's fun to watch, it's good for the game, and I'm looking forward to more of that in the second half."
