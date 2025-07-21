Mets Claim Former Yankees Pitcher
The New York Yankees' crosstown rival, the New York Mets, have picked up a Pinstripes pitcher. Rico Garcia, who also pitched for the Mets earlier this season, was claimed by the Mets after the Yankees waived him, according to a post by the Yankees.
Garcia, who has also played for the Colorao Rockies, San Francisco Giants and Batimore Orioles, among others, pitched in just one game for the Yankees on July 18. He gave up three earned runs in just 2.2 innings after opener Ian Hamilton. The Yankees put him back on waivers the following day, leading him to be picked up by the Mets, the team he began 2025 with.
In 2025, Garcia has a 3.68 ERA across 7.1 innings and three games between both teams. He threw 4.2 scoreless innings across two games for the Mets before they designated him for assignment on July 11. He first made his MLB debut in 2023 as a member of the Washington Nationals, but had to spend a month on the injured list with biceps tendinitis shortly after.
The Yankees are struggling with their pitching depth, having not quite cracked a strategy to secure wins in the final stretch. They'll have until the July 31 trade deadline to make a trade not just for a bullpen arm, but for a starter and a third baseman as well.
