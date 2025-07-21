Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Linked to Wild Mets Trade

The New York Yankees could work a little trade magic with their crosstown rival, the New York Mets.

Jul 19, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees have lost their lead on the AL East and are fighting for a way back before the MLB trade deadline at the end of the month: even if that means making deals that might have some fans scratching their heads.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden suggested the Yankees could deal outfielder Cody Bellinger to the New York Mets in exchange for infielder Mark Vientos.

"Maybe there's even a deal to be had with the crosstown Mets, who could offer Mark Vientos for Jasson Dominguez or Cody Bellinger or perhaps Brett Baty for Trent Grisham," Bowden wrote. "There just aren't a lot of sellers at this trade deadline, so GMs will have to get creative; GM Brian Cashman has a long track record of doing that."

Bellinger, who the Yankees acquired from the Chicago Cubs this past offseason, is in his ninth season in the MLB. He's been a huge boost for the Yankees lineup, slashing .280/ .332/ .492 with 56 runs and 17 homers so far. However, Bellinger also comes with a huge price tag, with a $25 million player option coming next year.

Vientos is a much more junior player who made his debut in 2022 for the Mets. He's slashing a .221/ .275/ .352 this season, and while those numbers aren't as solid as Bellinger's, he fits a more immediate need for the Pinstripes and could be a long-term solution in the infield.

The Yankees are looking to seriously bolster third base, a position that hasn't been adequately filled since Oswaldo Cabrera was injured in May. On the other side of the trade, the Mets are looking for more depth in the outfield, where Bellinger could fit perfectly. Both teams have the same ultimate goal: making a run for the World Series this season.

