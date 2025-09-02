Yankees Manager Says Aaron Judge Will Return to Outfield
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has been limited to designated hitter for all of August, but there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. A very vague light.
Speaking to the press prior to the Yankees' first game with the Houston Astros, manager Aaron Boone was optimistic but non-specific on the question of Judge returning to the outfield this season. Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News shared his answer on Twitter.
"We absolutely feel like he’s gonna be back out there," Aaron Boone said, via Phillips. "I know I keep saying it’s soon, and I wholeheartedly feel that way right now sitting here. I just don’t know that day yet. That day is probably just gonna [pop up] out of the blue a little bit."
This answer has changed several times since the Yankees' star suffered an elbow injury when throwing from the outfield back in late July. Since, he has been working a throwing regimen, and was even seen throwing to bases just over a week ago, but no timeline has been provided by the Yankees organization.
A communication mix-up between Judge and Boone made waves two weeks ago, when the manager gave reporters a dismal outlook that Judge would likely not return to the outfield at all in 2025. Judge came back with some confusion when asked about the response later in the day, emphasizing that he felt good about his own recovery timeline and saying, "I don't know why he said that." Since, it seems Boone's tune has changed, but there are still no clear answers.
In the meantime, Giancarlo Stanton has not only returned to the outfield to keep both their crucial bats in the lineup, but has gotten very hot. Stanton singlehandedly won a recent game against the Washington Nationals with all five of the Yankees' runs in their 5-1 victory. He batting average over his last 30 games is .304/ .373/ .728. In this first game against the Astros, Stanton will play left field for the first time since 2023. Putting Stanton in the outfield was considered a risky move given his age and recent injury history, but it appears to have only served them. Knock on wood.
With a difficult stretch of games against top American League contenders ahead of them, the Yankees will need to be in fighting form. If Stanton can stay healthy in the outfield, Judge's bat alone might be enough.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!