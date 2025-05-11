MLB Insider Reports Yankees Among Teams Not Interested in All-Star Slugger
The New York Yankees have been absolutely outstanding to start the 2025 season, posting a 22-17 record and landing atop the American League East on the back of their offensive firepower.
Despite that, there are still some notable holes in the roster when it comes to hitting and fielding, and one of the most notable connections that has been made by fans is Nolan Arenado.
Many have discussed the potential of the Yankees trading for the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner as a significant defensive upgrade, and likely offensive upgrade given he has been solid so far. However, New York is not the only team who had been discussed by the media as a potetial landing spot.
Now things have become interesting, as there are multiple reports coming out in recent weeks that there has not been much interest shown in the eight-time All-Star this season, and that the trade market has not yet opened up for him.
This is rather intriguing given the level of talent he has, but even over the course of the offseason, teams chose to let him stay, likely due to the fact that they would have to give up assets to get him.
What Does Bob Nightengale Report Regarding Interest in Arenado?
The most recent report regarding Arenado comes from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, who, in his recent MLB news piece, discussed various topics including league-wide interest in the Cardinals third baseman. Here is what he had to say about the situation as it stands:
"The St. Louis Cardinals are not receiving any interest in third baseman Nolan Arenado after he rejected trades this winter to the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels," he wrote.
The rejected trades seem to be an intriguing point of contention, as his no-trade clause will be a sticking point throughout any negotiations.
During the offseason, MLB.com reporter John Denton stated that Arenado would consider the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and Boston Red Sox. Oddly enough, he rejected the trade to the Angels, so there is likely more than one factor going into this situation for him.
Ultimately this was back in December so things have likely changed since then, but St. Louis has actually been solid. With a 21-19 record after 40 games the Cardinals have performed better than many anticipated.
It will be intriguing to see how this all plays out over the course of the next few months leading up to the trade deadline, as he could be a crucial piece to whichever team he may end up with.